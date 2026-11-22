Going into the bye week following a 34-17 loss to Kentucky where Vanderbilt football simply was beat down the play sheet on defense, the sense of direction the program was heading looked to be straight toward the basement of the SEC.

The Commodores had lost five in a row and were staring down a potential 3-9 season with little to no hope to look forward to in the offseason.

But something happened in the team facilities during the bye week. The Commodores took some time to breathe and take a step back and analyze how they found themselves with a 3-5 record with no wins against conference opponents.

The coaching staff made a decision to commit more to the run game for better or worse to take pressure off Curtis while making corrections defensively to avoid the seemingly weekly stream of touchdowns they gave up in the middle of games.

Whatever went on behind closed doors during the week off, it has worked far more effectively than how Vanderbilt played its first eight games. Whether it was something that head coach Clark Lea said to his team or if it was simply just getting time to look at everything closely, the Commodores have played like a much different team since then.

The record does not indicate that, but the eye test certainly does.

"One thing I can say about the team, we faced so much adversity this year, but we've stayed at it. We find ways to keep going, make it fun. Find ways to keep pushing through it. I feel like each week we are getting better. We're falling up short, but we're getting better for sure," Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard said.

Coming out of the bye week, Vanderbilt went on the road and took down Mississippi State in a game where the running game looked alive for the first time all season and a day where the defense made big stops in big moments.

Last week against Alabama, Vanderbilt’s defense continued to look improved for 52 of the 60 minutes. The other eight minutes, it looked reminiscent of the defense that showed up consistently before the bye week.

Against Florida Saturday, Vanderbilt’s offense put a lot to like on display. The offensive line handled its own in the trenches and the run game got going. Sedrick Alexander had a season-high 129 rush yards on 15 carries. Those are numbers that were a fever dream a month ago.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Meanwhile, Jared Curtis was able to lead Vanderbilt down the field and score quite a bit on the road. His numbers out of context may not say it, but Curtis played one of his best games in a Vanderbilt uniform. Not to mention, Curtis broke the Vanderbilt record for the most single season passing yards by a freshman.

"I felt like he played his best game today. I felt like the operation was much improved," Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said on Curtis' progress. "I just really credit him with a lot of growth in a week and the 10 guys around him."

All that talk of how the past three games have gone make it seem like Vanderbilt resurrected its season and has a chance to make a bowl game. The reality, however, is that it did not do that. With the loss to Florida, Vanderbilt is now 4-7 and is out of contention to make a bowl game.

It is officially the time of the season where the Commodores hope they can play spoiler to Tennessee’s playoff odds and go into the offseason happy. Lea and his team are well aware of that.

“A disappointing result and an emotional game. Obviously, I told the team we know where the season ends. It ends next week. I regret not being able to play into the postseason,” Lea said. “We didn’t earn it today on the field and that was disappointing.”

So yes, the 2026 season has just one game left. But at the same time, Vanderbilt can say with confidence it is a different team since the bye week. All of the sudden, there are signs of encouragement as it turns the focus to the offseason in due time.

The game against Florida proved the Commodores have their quarterback of the future assuming they will retain Curtis. In other words, Vanderbilt has its offensive cornerstone it can build around with potential additions through the transfer portal. Defensively, Vanderbilt has Mason Lewis and Davin Chandler in the secondary, who will both continue to improve.

Both sides of the ball have had players develop and show clear improvement since the bye week.

Vanderbilt’s roster will look different next year, there is no question about that. Important veterans on the roster will have to move on to the next stage in their careers, but the Commodores showed that the younger core of the future is getting better before the offseason has arrived.

If the coaching staff is able to keep the players it needs to keep, who is to say Vanderbilt cannot get back to some level of relevancy in the next year or two?

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.