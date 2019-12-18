VandyMaven
Commits Who Didn't Sign With Vanderbilt On Day One

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt and head coach Derek Mason secured fifteen signatures from future Commodores on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period for college football, 12 of those signed while there were three signing day additions. 

So who is left unsigned for the Commodores? 

There are only two players who have publicly committed to Vanderbilt that remain unsigned. One of those players, Donovan Kaufman is at or near the top of the list of best players in this class. It would be a blow if he were to sign elsewhere   

Kaufman is a talented four-star safety from Metairie, La. who holds 15 offers, including one from LSU and there are stories saying Florida State has become a player for his signature.  

He is certainly one that Mason and Devin Fitzsimmons- lead recruiter for Kaufman- desperately need to hold on to. He is a potential difference-maker at safety and someone who could partner with fellow incoming freshman De'Rickey Wright- expected to play safety- on the back end of the Commodores defense for the next few years. 

Mandeville, La. wide receiver Will Sheppard was a late commit, giving his verbal pledge to the Commodores late Tuesday evening. Standing 6'3" 185, Sheppard is a tall athlete that excels at high pointing the football for contested catches. He is a bit of a project player at the SEC level but holds 17 offers with the best being Vanderbilt followed by West Virginia, Washington State, Army, and Air Force. 

He did not sign today and there is no information available as to why, or when he intends to sign. The window for early signing ends this Friday. Sheppard could also sign in February on National Signing Day, but that could be a risk as Mason is looking to add more bodies at the receiver position and there may not be a guarantee of a place for him if the Commodores gather commitments from higher-rated prospects.         

