Commodores Counted on Tight Ends for Flexibility

The tight end position was supposed to be one of the strengths of the Vanderbilt Commodores team in 2019, but things didn't work out as planned, and the final numbers for that group were woeful.

Jared Pinkney and Ben Bresnahan- the leading returning player at that position- combined for a season total of 27 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns last season. Those aren't numbers to hang ones hat on, but in fairness, the tandem provided blocking and other elements for the Commodores but did little in the receiving game.

Entering 2020 and with new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch at the controls, Bresnahan is being counted on to improve every aspect of his game. Who will join him in that position group remains to be seen.

Fitch spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about tight ends with helping a young offensive line, and the coach told of what he expects from this position group in the coming season.

"I don't think it affects our tight end room as much, you know, we're gonna use our tight ends in different ways, as you mentioned," said Fitch. "We'll use different personnel groupings as we move forward, and I think the biggest thing with the tight end room is we want to be flexible when we have the tight ends in."

"Sometimes you can get targeted, you know, in football where 'hey' you're in a couple of different formations, a couple of different run groups and the defense can target you," added Fitch. "I think the biggest thing with our tight end room is how much flexibility they give us and our offensive system, and I think a guy like Ben, he has the ability to do a lot of different things for us. We can put him in the core; we can flex him out. He gets us a lot of flexibility."

As for who else might step forward to join Bresnahan, Fitch had this to say.

"We're looking for that second guy right now, who's going to take that second spot at tight end," concluded Fitch. "But those guys will be used in a lot of different ways, and I think this year may be more than they have on the perimeter than they have in the past."

There's little doubt that the Commodores need more production from this position in 2020, along with the rest of the offensive unit as a whole. Still, if Bresnahan and others can improve those seasons numbers, it will be a positive development for Fitch and company this season.

