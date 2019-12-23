Commodores Current Football Recruiting Class Ranked Fifty-Two

Ranking high school football players and the classes of the schools they sign with are subjective at best, but that's part of what makes it fun.

The current group of Vanderbilt Commodore recruits that signed with the school last week are currently ranked as the 52cd. class in the country by the "experts" of 247 Sports.

In view of that ranking, we decided to look at some of the schools ranked in the same area as the Commodores and see what being in that spot might mean for head coach Derek Mason and his staff if all things go there way and this class meets expectations and rankings.

The two teams ranked just ahead of the Commodores at numbers 50 and 51 are Virginia and Indiana. Two teams from Power 5 conferences, neither of which are traditionally known as football powers.

Virginia just finished playing for the ACC title, losing to Clemson earlier this month while Indian is heading to Florida to face Tennessee in a bowl matchup.

The current success of those two schools means little to the future success of Vanderbilt, but being ranked in this range should be a positive sign for Commodore fans.

No one thinks the Commodores- unless Nick Saban, Urban Meyer or Dabo Sweeney take over- will be battling for the top spot year in and year out, but consistently finding themselves in the range of 55 or above following the season they just concluded is a solid effort, and there's still room for that to improve with anyone else added to the class on National Sighing Day in February.

If Mason or any other coach not listed aboard can get and keep adding classes that range from 25-40 then this program can begin to compete at a different level.

Of course, the facilities remain an issue, but hopefully, things will be revealed soon that should start the ball rolling forward towards improvements in that area, which along with better talent on the field will make the program better for everyone.

It's no magic bullet, but it's hope and that's all anyone could hope for after last season.