Commodores D-Line Depth Could be Critical

Greg Arias

There can never be enough quality depth on any football team, and in particular, that depth is perhaps even more critical in the trenches where offensive and defensive lineman is the keys to victory, especially in a conference like the SEC. 

Entering the 2020 recruiting season, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason and his staff made it a priority to find more SEC caliber bodies to fill roles on both sides of the line of scrimmage. 

Those efforts are seemingly paying off, at least on the defensive line, where there seems to be an increasing number of potential candidates to see rotational work on the Commodores defensive line in 2020. 

On Tuesday, Mason was asked and spoke on the depth his squad has entering this season.

"We had guys sit out a year ago in Derek Green and Malik Langham, and those guys have shown that they're going to factor in 2020," said Mason. " That's important for us because when you take guys (recruits), and they can't play, it kinda makes you thin, but now inside with those two, Davieon (Davis) and Raashan Wilkins, he's shown up. He's what we thought he was" 

"He played one year of junior college, he's out of Chicago, he's big, he's physical," said Mason. He's strong at the point of attack. We feel bigger inside, we've got some functional depth, and you're seeing guys right now, who I'm looking at like Christian (James), I'm looking at Nate (Clifton), these guys that are going to continue to be in the rotation. Those guys didn't play a year ago."         

Those players, along with returning starters such as Drew Birchmeier, Cameron Tidd, a and Dayo Odeyingbo, should prove beneficial to the Commodores upfront. It should also be a benefit for the back half of the defense too.

The Commodores will likely lean on their defense, especially early in the season, because of their experience and depth. At the same time, the staff continues to work with an almost entirely new offensive unit, including their quarterback, whichever one wins the competition. 

While it's hard for one unit to win football games alone, Vanderbilt has a recent history of fielding outstanding defenses, only to have struggling offenses doom them in the end. This season could show a repeat of those times. 

However, if Mason and the new offensive coordinator can manage to find some semblance of an offense, this team could find some surprises along the way.  Otherwise, it will be a long season for Vanderbilt as most are predicting. 

