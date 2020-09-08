Commodores Fitch: "They were Seeking Something to Believe In"

There's no right adjective that can make the 2019 Vanderbilt Commodores football season better than its 3-9 record might suggest. It was a challenging year on almost every front and in every way imaginable.

So when new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch arrived on campus in Nashville from Louisiana Tech, he was likely under no illusions of finding a team full of confident players. That feeling would seem to have been correct.

Speaking with members of the media in a Zoom conference call on Tuesday, Fitch was asked about that confidence level when he arrived to take over the Commodores offense.

"Anytime you don't have success or you struggle, that's one thing you lose despite, especially when you come in from the outside," said Fitch. "I think when I got here, I don't know it was as much with confidence, but were seeking something to hang on to. You know what I mean?"

"They wanted to hear something that could get them excited I think, and they wanted to follow something," added Fitch. "I don't know if it mattered what, or who it was, but they wanted to follow something, and they've been really good that way. They've bought into it. They guys that were here have both into it, and they're giving us there best mentally and physically every day."

While the Commodores offense two years ago under Andy Ludwig was a solid unit that produced numbers capable of competing in the SEC, last season under Gerry Gdowski, those numbers hit the floor.

Fitch, whose reputation as an innovative offensive mind will be tested this season. He is attempting to revive an offensive unit who will have a first-year starter at quarterback and be without any players who have produced at the SEC level.

It's a challenging task, but in listening to Fitch, it's one he seems ready and willing to tackle.

"I think as we get closer, there's no doubt about it, you've got to be honest with them," said Fitch. "If it's not a good day, you have to let them know why, but yet at the same time you have to point out successes when you do have them because it is a confidence game and we play a tough schedule, you know what I mean?"

"That's a big part of this job, is to keep your guys moving forward," concluded Fitch. "Sometimes you can't see the progress, but there's progress. It's the old deal where you've just got to keep dragging along, drugging along, till you see those results, but I think it's a group that has bought in."

Confidence can be a tough thing to maintain, especially if a team or unit struggles on the field. Fitch, no doubt, has his work cut out for him this season in attempting to maintain confidence with this offensive unit when struggles seem very likely in their future.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.