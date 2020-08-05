CommodoreCountry
Commodores Must Find Answers on O-Line for 2020

Greg Arias

Now that we have a definitive date for the beginning of football practice across the SEC, we can begin to look deeper into some of the issues of 2019 that must be addressed and improved if the Vanderbilt Commodores are to see an on-field improvement in 2020.  

Considering how poorly most every aspect of the 2019 season was for the Commodores, it might seem challenging to determine where to start. 

It's relatively simple; it's the offensive line that was just bad last season. This group will be tasked with protecting a first-year starting quarterback, and one who could be a true freshman. 

They will also be blocking for a group of running backs, while talented in their own right; none will be Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Even with Vaughn, this unit struggled to open hole for him, and many of the yards he gained were on his own.    

Last season the offensive line allowed 28 sacks, meaning that their quarterbacks spent a lot of time dodging tacklers and being hit multiple times per game. While that number is tough to swallow, it was only the fourth-worst total in the league last year. 

New offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was brought in during the offseason to repair the line, and while we have seen his name mentioned prominently as a recruiter, how well he will do on the field remains to be seen.

Rossomando has some pieces to start with in Tyler Steen, the only player to start every game last season on the line, and Grant Miller, who started seven games, five of those at the center. 

Bryce Bailey and Cole Clemens seem likely to find a place in this group with both players having been in the program for four years. However, neither will bring a ton of experience with them. 

Then there is the issue of depth, where Rossomando might find his most significant challenge in getting younger players ready to step in when needed.  

Other names to watch who will be in the conversation include juniors Jonathan Stewart, Michael Warden, Jonah Buchanan, and sophomore Dan Dawkins. 

A group of younger players will also have their chance including, Bradley Ashmore, Brayden Bapst, Donald Fitzgerald, Julian Hernandez, and incoming freshman Jason Brooks.    

How quickly Rossomando can identify a starting five, and how soon that group can gel and begin improving as a unit will be essential considering the schedule change where there will be no tune-up with Mercer before jumping into league play this time around. 

The Commodores will also need a bit of luck on the injury front with this group this season, because there will be no off weeks against SEC opponents, most of which will have deeper, and more talented rosters. 

Football

