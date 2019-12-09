Commodores Shut Out On All-SEC Team Selection

It came as little surprise to most fans of college football and the SEC that the Vanderbilt Commodores failed to have a single player selected to the Associated Press All-SEC team that was announced earlier Monday.

Following a disappointing 3-8 season, the Commodores had just one player who most would have considered a possible candidate for inclusion in this group, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

In wrapping up his senior season, Vaughn rushed for 1,029 yards and nine touchdowns, figures good enough for 43rd and tied for 62cd nationally in those two categories.

Vaughn finished seventh in the conference in rushing behind Mississippi State's Kylin Hill (1,347) LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1,290) Kentucky's Lynn Bowden (1,235) Georgia's D'Andre Swift (1,216) Arkansas' Rakeem Boyd (1,133) and Alabama's Najee Harris (1,088) for the season.

Of those finishing ahead of Vaughn in rushing yards, only Boyd failed to make either first or second team.

Vaughn also finished seventh in touchdowns with 10 on the season, nine rushing and one receiving. Only one player ranked ahead of him in scoring failed to make the team, Ole Miss quarterback John Ryhs-Plumlee.

2019 Associated Press All-SEC Team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Defense

E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A & M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A & M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P - Braden Mann, Texas A & M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

---

u-Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU

u-Unanimous selection

x-Ties