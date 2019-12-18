Commodores Sign Fifteen On First Day Of Early Signing Period

Nashville, Tn.-The first day of the early signing period is almost in the books and the Vanderbilt Commodores addressed some big needs in a big way with the fifteen signatures they received on Wednesday.

"These young men make us better," said head coach Derek Mason in his opening comments to the media following the Commodores live fan event at Honky Tonk Central on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

The biggest need in this class, the quarterback was addressed in a big way as Mason and his staff secured the signatures of three signal-callers. Included in the trio were two high school standouts and a JUCO transfer.

Ken Seals, the all-state player from Texas has been the crown jewel of this class since his commitment. He will be on campus soon and will begin practice with the team when spring begins. He has said publicly that he intends to compete for the starting spot on day one. Fellow high school standout, Mike Wright is a tall, lanky, speedster from Atlanta who according to Mason is equally dangerous as a passer or runner.

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Jeremy Moussa makes his way to Vanderbilt from San Bernadino College in Ca. where he landed after transferring away from the Rainbow Warriors. In his JUCO career, Moussa played in 9 games, completed 199 of 375 passes for 3179 yards, with 37 TDs and 9 INTs. He was a surprise, late addition, with his name only coming out after his Letter of Intent was received by the Commodores.

One thing is for sure, the quarterback room at McGugin Center just got a little more interesting with the three new additions and the return of Mo Hasan.

The Commodores added some much-needed help along the offensive line with the signatures of Jason Brooks, Kevo Wesley, Ben Cox, and Bradley Ashmore. All four bring good size, strength and according to Mason, the ability to finish blocks. Oh and maybe a little bit of a nasty streak.

De'Ricky Wright is perhaps the most intriguing member of this class. A four-star athlete with great size (6'4" 225) who can play receiver, safety and has the frame and size to also play linebacker. Most project and Wright himself has said he wants to play safety where he could be a true difference-maker on the back end of the Commodores defense.

Chase Lloyd is another athlete who could find himself settling in at one of several positions. The Atlanta native is 6'1.5" 190 and might be a solid fit at either receiver or corner.

Wide receiver is another position where Mason and his staff added some needed help. Both Wright and Lloyd could certainly find themselves here, along with Logan Kyle, the 6'2" 220 Texas product. With 4.5 speed and a 32.5" vertical, Kyle adds another athlete to the position.

While day one was a productive one for Mason and the Commodores, there are still more spots to fill between now and National Signing Day in February. It's a good start in the class of 2020, but there's certainly room for improvement.