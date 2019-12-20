VandyMaven
Commodores Still Looking For More In Current Recruiting Class

Greg Arias

There's still work to be done before Vanderbilt's 2020 recruiting class is complete. The Commodores added fifteen new names to the roster on Wednesday, but with the availability of 25 new scholarships for this class, that means that he and his staff must continue working to fill this class. 

Mason spoke with the media on Wednesday following the Commodores fan event downtown where the new signings were officially announced, he was asked about what positions still needed help. 

"We may touch the wideout position, the safety position you know, just in terms of where we sit right now," said Mason. "I think those positions will help us and we have the opportunity to add a linebacker still to get added to this class, so as I look at it we still have a couple of places that we need to touch and those things will come out in the month as we push toward February."   

With those positions in mind, who might be some of the players Mason and staff are still involved with and actively recruiting between now and February?

WIDE RECEIVERS  

Will Sheppard- 6'2" 180/ Mandeville, La. committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday ahead of the start of the early signing period, but did not sign his Letter of Intent.

Marquez Ball- 6'0" 160/ Lake City Fl. a three-star player who would project as a slot receiver.  

SAFETY

Donovan Kaufman- 5'9" 195/ Metairie La. like Sheppard, he too is a current Commodores commit who did not sign his LOI on Wednesday. A dynamic playmaker at safety, Kaufmann is at or near the top of the get list for Mason. 

Chayce Bishop- 5'11" 175/Thompson Station, Tn. A local product, Bishop is considered an athlete but could project at safety for the Commodores if they so choose to place him there, that is if they are able to secure his signature. He has offers from Memphis, Missouri, Northwestern, and Purdue among others.   

De'Arre McDonald- 5'11.5" 187/Murfreesboro, Tn. Also a local product, McDonald is a corner by trade but has the size, and speed (4.25 40 yard dash) to play deep. He's more likely to stay a corner, but with his versatility, he is worth including here. 

LINEBACKER

Devyn Curtis- 6'2" 220/ Brentwood,Tn. The Commodores are doing some work locally, and Curtis, from Brentwood Academy, is a big, physical inside linebacker that is not afraid of contact. He has offers from multiple SEC schools, including Kentucky, Mississippi State, and South Carolina along with Nebraska.  

Paris Shand- 6'5" 240/ Windsor Ct. Shand is a bit of a project in that he has not played much football. Originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, he moved to Connecticut to attend The Loomis Chaffee School.  He is a freakish athlete with the size and speed to play linebacker in the SEC. He has the frame to be able to add more muscle and bulk and would need to do so, though with his athleticism he could see some play early on as he grows physically and learns more about the game. 

