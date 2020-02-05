Commodores wrap National Signing Day with five new Additions

Derek Mason and the Vanderbilt Commodores added 16 new recruits to their roster during the Early Signing Period, and today capped off the 2020 cycle by signing five more new players to their roster on National Signing Day.

While the class is not ranked in the top-25 classes for the cycle, it is a solid class with many players who could contribute immediately and others who could contribute in the future.

EARLY SIGNING PERIOD

De'Ricky Wright leads the class as the highest-ranked player to sign early with the Commodores. He is a three-star with big-time potential to far exceed his ranking. At 6'4" 220-pounds, Wright has the physical size teams covet in receivers, but he also has the ability and frame to add bulk and move to tight end or even play linebacker at the next level.

As for the remainder of the early signing day portion of the class, we will profile more in later reports.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

QB Danny Clark (6'4" 230)

Originally from Akron, Oh. Clark signed with and spent two seasons at Kentucky before transferring to Copiah-Lincoln CC where he threw for 2,166 yards and 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions last season. He is a left-handed quarterback who provides a big, physical presence in the pocket and will compete for the starting position this season.

WR Will Sheppard (6'2" 180)

A long time commit to Vanderbilt, there was some speculation following his not signing during the early period that he could flip. That was not the case as he stood true to his word and signed today. Sheppard ranked a 3-star, No. 135 WR in the nations and collected 126 receptions for 2,252 yards and 33 TDs in his high school career in Louisiana.

DL Raashaan Wilkins (6'4" 290)

Originally from Chicago, Wilkins spent last season playing JUCO at Monterey Penninsula C.C. where he was part of a record-setting defense. Wilkins possesses the size, strength, and speed (4.8 forty) to provide a disruptive presence in the middle. He collected 48 sacks in his high school career.

DL Alex Williams (6'6' 275) Transfer from Ohio State

Another native of Ohio, Williams, who transferred from Ohio State could be an instant impact player for the Commodores along the defensive front. Following a redshirt in 2018 he played in a reserve role last season for the Buckeyes. He tallied eight tackles in seven games in his OSU career and never became more than a backup. Williams has two years of eligibility remaining for the Commodores.

S Donavan Kaufman (5'10" 205)

The gem of the entire class, Kaufman ranked as a 3-star, No. 36 S in the nation in this recruiting cycle. His recruitment caused the most anxiety for Vanderbilt fans and coaches as it was rumored throughout that he was considering a flip. Then came word that he was taking official visits to both Florida State and Ole Miss and that the Rebels might have a shot to pull the flip. It didn't happen as Kaufman stood true to his pledge. Kaufman is the second-highest-rated player in Vanderbilt’s class by 247Sports.com. An instinctive player with a nose for the ball, Kaufman was a tackling machine, recording 304 tackles, 11 forced fumbles, 23 sacks, and eight interceptions as a three-year starter. He was the Louisiana Class 5A defensive player of the year, 2019 New Orleans Metro Player of the Year and MVP of the state championship game.

Current Class Ranking (55) subject to change.

Vanderbilt Signees (February)

Name Position Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School

Danny Clark Quarterback 6-4 230 Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban

Donovan Kaufman Safety 5-10 195 New Orleans, La./Archbishop Rummel

Will Sheppard Wide Receiver 6-3 190 Mandeville, La./Mandeville

Raashaan Wilkins Defensive Line 6-3 300 Chicago, Ill./Mt. Carmel

Alex Williams Defensive Line 6-6 270 Akron, Ohio/Pickerington North

Vanderbilt Signees (December)

Name Position Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School

Bradley Ashmore Offensive Line 6-6 290 Neptune Beach, Fla./Fletcher Senior

Ethan Barr Linebacker 6-3 220 Flower Mound, Texas/Marcus

Jason Brooks Offensive Line 6-4 285 Houston, Texas/Dobie

Ben Cox Offensive Line 6-5 280 Radford, Va./Radford

Rocko Griffin Running Back 5-9 190 Rincon, Ga./South Effingham

Logan Kyle Wide Receiver 6-3 205 Cypress, Texas/Tomball Memorial

Diego LaMonica Tight End 6-4 240 Miami, Fla./Gulliver Prep

Griffin Lampton Linebacker 6-3 225 Wellington, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Chase Lloyd Safety 6-2 190 Atlanta, Ga./Westlake

Jeremy Moussa Quarterback 6-3 215 Chino Hills, Calif./Roosevelt

Wesley Schelling Snapper 6-4 240 Nashville, Tenn./Pearl-Cohn

Ken Seals LQuarterback 6-3 205 Azle, Texas/Weatherford

Kevo Wesley Offensive Line 6-4 285 Chicago, Ill./Curie

De’Rickey Wright Athlete 6-4 220 Gadsden, Ala./Gadsden City

Mike Wright Quarterback 6-3 185 Fayetteville, Ga./Woodward Academy

