Could Kenny Minchey To Vanderbilt Football Have Been? Why It Never Worked Out

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt had a few cracks at landing Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey–a Nashville native–once as a high schooler and another time as a transfer after his two-year stretch at Notre Dame, but the pairing never actualized.

Minchey was out of Vanderbilt’s league as a consensus four-star recruit that came out of high school before Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea and company had broken through and before it had an organized player compensation structure for high schoolers. Vanderbilt appeared to be in better position to land Minchey in the spring after Minchey left Notre Dame in the fallout of narrowly being beaten out in a quarterback competition by now-Notre Dame starter CJ Carr, but that didn’t come together either.

Vanderbilt opted to push its chips in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis instead.

“The guys at Notre Dame called when he was gonna go in the portal,” Lea said Thursday, “They had a lot of great things to say about him. Obviously he didn’t have the game experience, but I think even in high school here—he played for [Justin Geisinger] at [Pope John Paul II Preparatory School]—I always had a ton of respect for him, always enjoyed him when he was around.”

Minchey is one of Nashville’s best recent quarterback prospects and is familiar with Vanderbilt as a result of having a longtime offer as a high school prospect. Curtis and Minchey are also familiar with each other as a result of scrimmaging against each other as high schoolers. Curtis declared Tuesday that he has respect for Minchey as a result of their previous run ins.

Kentucky's Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt faces Minchey for the first time Saturday as he looks to lead No. 12 Kentucky to its sixth-consecutive win in his first year as a college starter. Minchey has emerged as one of the SEC’s best young quarterbacks in the process and has demonstrated an ability to make the right play in the big moment.

Lea and company liked Minchey in the recruiting process, but already had a full quarterback room by the time the transfer portal opened. Vanderbilt opened the offseason and regular season with an open quarterback competition, but between Curtis and Blaze Berlowitz’ deals it likely didn’t want to allocate more resources toward its quarterbacks. Perhaps if Curtis didn’t flip his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt, Minchey could’ve landed at Vanderbilt. It didn’t make sense for Minchey to join Vanderbilt following Curtis’ commitment, though. Minchey was good enough to start elsewhere and clearly knew that.

As Lea met the media Thursday, he didn’t appear to have animosity towards Minchey for joining another SEC program. Lea has praised Minchey’s skillset throughout the week and doesn’t appear to regret the way things played out.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws a pas during the game between Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt has taken its lumps with Curtis–who has thrown seven interceptions and six touchdowns as a freshman–but Lea believes Vanderbilt is acclimating to forming around Curtis and is hopeful about what its program can experience with Curtis as the long-term answer. Lea has compared Curtis’ arm talent to Matthew Stafford and Jay Cutler and appears to believe that he’s seen proof of concept in Curtis’ performance. Perhaps Minchey could’ve provided Vanderbilt with a better option if it were pushing all its chips in on 2026, but Lea and company have built their roster with 2027 and 2028 in mind. They believe Curtis will undergo significant development between now and then, which could allow him to be one of the country’s best quarterbacks.

As a result, Vanderbilt doesn’t appear to be wondering ‘what if’ with Minchey.

“He’s a guy that’s squared away, loves football and is process driven,” Lea said. “I’m very happy to see him having success. I think for a local kid to find his way and to get into a system that fits him I think is awesome. Our job is to make it hard on him Saturday, but I’m happy for him and have a ton of respect for him.”

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