Diego Pavia Gets More Weekly Honors: The Anchor

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia received more weekly honors yet again.
On Monday, Pavia was selected to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 and a Manning Award Star of the Week as well as being named the Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Kentucky on Senior Day. It is the fourth time this season that Pavia was named to the Great 8 weekly list and the Manning Award Star of the Week.
Against Kentucky on Saturday, Pavia set a program record for most passing yards in a single game with 484 yards and five touchdowns and 48 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown in a 45-17 win. His offensive output were the most yards in a game by a Vanderbilt player since at least 1996.
The Commodores poured on the offense all night against Kentucky. Vanderbilt scored 21 points in the second quarter to bury the Wildcats and move to 9-2 on the season. Vanderbilt’s playoff hopes come down to this week as it travels to Tennessee for rivalry weekend. If Vanderbilt wins, it may need a couple teams ahead of them to lose in order to get into the College Football Playoff. A loss, however, would take Vanderbilt out of the conversation.
Pavia is putting on a Heisman-worthy campaign. The finalists for the Heisman Trophy, the biggest award in college football, will be announced on Dec. 8, the Monday after the conference championship games
Pavia currently has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman at +600, according to BetMGM’s latest odds. Pavia has 2,924 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns to his six interceptions this season. Rushing, Pavia has 661 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
No. 1-seed Vanderbilt soccer beat No. 4-seed LSU 1-0 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt soccer is going to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history. The Commodores beat LSU 1-0 Monday evening in the Sweet 16. Vanderbilt is going into the Elite 8 matchup against TCU as one of the hottest teams in the country with 12 wins in a row. Vanderbilt and TCU kickoff Saturday in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. CT.
