Diego Pavia headlines Vanderbilt's SEC Media Days Representatives

Vanderbilt will speak at SEC Media Days on Monday.

Pavia will experience his first SEC Media Days on Monday.
Pavia will experience his first SEC Media Days on Monday. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, cornerback Martel Hight and STAR Randon Fontenette will join Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea at SEC Media Days, per release.

Pavia and Vanderbilt finished last season 7-6 with a win over No. 1 Alabama and a Birmingham Bowl win over Georgia Tech. They will walk into the ballrooms at the Omni in Atlanta with a different sense of confidence than they've had in previous years.

Vanderbilt will speak Monday, July 14.

Here's the full list of non-Vanderbilt attendees.

Alabama

Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior

Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior

 

 

Arkansas

Cam Ball, DL, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Senior

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior

 

 

Auburn

Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior

Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior

Connor Lew, OL, Junior

 

 

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL, Senior

Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior

DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore

 

 

Georgia

CJ Allen, LB, Junior

Daylen Everette, DB, Senior

Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior

 

 

Kentucky

Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior

Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior

Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

 

 

LSU

Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior

Whit Weeks, LB, Junior

 

 

Ole Miss

TJ Dottery, LB, Junior

Cayden Lee, WR, Junior

Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore

 

 

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate

Isaac Smith, S, Junior

Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

 

 

Missouri

Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate

Connor Tollison, C, Graduate

Zion Young, DE, Senior

 

 

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB, Junior

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior

R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

 

 

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore

DQ Smith, DB, Senior

Nick Barrett, DT, Senior

 

 

Tennessee

Arion Carter, LB, Junior

Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior
Bryson Eason, DT, Senior

 

 

Texas

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior

Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore

Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior

 

 

Texas A&M

Will Lee III, DB, Senior

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate

Taurean York, LB, Junior

 

 

 

