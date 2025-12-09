Diego Pavia Named Heisman Finalist

Vanderbilt’s historic season continues as the end-of-season award winners start to get narrowed down.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most-coveted award. Pavia is going to New York for the Heisman Award ceremony with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Pavia is coming off a tremendous season in which he led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season in program history with a 10-2 record while being ranked in the top 15 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Pavia led his team to a spot in the ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 23 Iowa on Dec. 31.

Pavia’s performance this season has made Vanderbilt among the most potent offenses in college football this season. Pavia threw for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns while running for 826 yards and nine more touchdowns. In Vanderbilt’s win over Kentucky on Senior Day on Nov. 22, Pavia broke the school record for the most passing yards in a game by a Vanderbilt player as he threw for 484 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-17 win over the Wildcats.

On top of his excellent season, Pavia has had an impact on Vanderbilt University that no other player has had on his university in college football. After spending the 2023 season with New Mexico State, Pavia transferred to Vanderbilt before the 2024 season and immediately changed the program for the better.

In his first season, Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 7-6 record and the program’s first win in a bowl game since 2013. This season in Nashville, Pavia has put on a show for the Vanderbilt fanbase all season long, giving fans memories that will be remembered forever. In this new era of college football with the transfer portal and NIL, Pavia has proven that one player can help change a program almost instantaneously. Of course, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea deserves much credit as well for coaching Pavia and the team these past two seasons.

Vanderbilt’s offense is the top team in college football in yards per play and passing efficiency. Additionally, Pavia has led Vanderbilt to 11th-best in the country in total offense and eighth in the country in scoring offense.

Pavia has the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season at +1400 on FanDuel Sportsbook, behind Mendoza at -3,000. Mendoza’s second half performance against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday night more than likely separated himself in the race as he led Indiana past the Buckeyes 13-10. Mendoza’s stats did not pop off the stat sheets, but his touchdown drive he led in the third quarter to take the lead put Heisman odds heavily in his favor.

However, Pavia still has more than 750 total yards than Mendoza does this season. Pavia has a strong case to win the Heisman, but he may be facing an uphill battle against Mendoza.

The winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced at the Heisman Ceremony in New York City Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. CT.

