Diego Pavia Named to Prestigious Preseason Watch List
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was named to the Maxwell Award watch list ahead of the 2025-2026 season, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday afternoon. The Maxwell Award honors the player of the year in college football each year.
With the season under five weeks away, Pavia is hoping to expand on his success he earned during the 2024-2025 campaign where he led Vanderbilt to a 7-6 record and their first bowl appearance since 2013 with a win over Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.
Pavia is coming off a season where he was recognized for his plethora of success he racked up a year ago. Last season, Pavia was the Associated Press Newcomer of the Year and co-Newcomer of the Year according to USA Today. He was also the SEC Newcomer of the Year with his performance.
Last season, Pavia threw for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air with just four interceptions. On the ground, he was the Commodores’ leading rusher with 801 yards and eight touchdowns.
Pavia’s biggest moment of the year was leading Vanderbilt to a 40-35 victory over No. 1 Alabama last October. During the game, Pavia completed 80 percent of his passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 56 yards.
Pavia comes into this new season with lots of confidence in himself and in his ability.
“I feel like when I touch the ball, anything can happen.” Pavia said at Vanderbilt’s SEC Media Day two weeks ago.
Vanderbilt is looking for consecutive seasons finishing above .500 for the first time since the 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 seasons. The Commodores kick off the season on Aug. 30 at FirstBank Stadium against Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. CT.