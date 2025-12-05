Diego Pavia Wins National Award

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is already seeing the results of the work he has put into this season.

Friday afternoon, it was announced that Pavia is the winner of the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his performance this season, per a release. The award goes to the quarterback in college football that goes above and beyond with his performance on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Pavia is the first Vanderbilt athlete to win the award, which has been handed out annually since 1987.

Pavia’s performance on the field this season is nothing short of excellent. Pavia has led his team to the program’s first-ever 10 win season with a 10-2 record. Pavia leads the SEC as well as ranks in the top 10 in college football in six different statistical categories. Pavia is in the top 10 in the nation in total offense, passing efficiency, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, yards per pass attempts and points responsible for. Pavia has also helped Vanderbilt’s offense to lead the country in yards per play and team passing efficiency.

The effect and impact that Pavia has had brought to Vanderbilt University is unlike any collegiate athlete in college athletics. Pavia has played a major role in turning Vanderbilt’s football program around. In 2023, Vanderbilt went 2-10 before landing Pavia in the transfer portal from New Mexico State during the offseason. Since then, Pavia has taken his team to places the program has never been to. Pavia has a record of 17-8 in his two seasons as a Commodore.

This season, Pavia has played himself well into the Heisman Trophy conversation along with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Pavia has put up 3,192 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 826 yards and nine more touchdowns. Pavia has set the school season records for passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense. He also set a Vanderbilt record for the most passing yards in a game by a Commodore quarterback with his performance against Kentucky on Nov. 22 in which he threw for 484 yards and five touchdowns.

Additionally, Pavia has been named a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Manning Award. Pavia has earned each recognition he has gotten over the course of his time in Nashville. Pavia is a player that is certain to be remembered forever by Vanderbilt’s fanbase and has been one of, if not, the most impact player acquired through the transfer portal in this new era of college athletics.

Pavia will receive the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award at a ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland on Dec 12.

