Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has found his new football home, at least for the time being.

With the first overall pick in the first round of the UFL Draft, the Columbus Aviators selected Pavia.

Pavia has come a long way in his football journey. Pavia began his collegiate career in the state of New Mexico, where he played football for New Mexico Military Institute in 2020 and 2021. Before long, Pavia transferred to FBS college football and played two seasons at New Mexico State.

There, Pavia won the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2023 and helped New Mexico State to an upset victory on the road at Auburn. That season, Pavia led New Mexico State to the program’s first 10-win season since 1960.

After that, Pavia finished his college football career in Nashville, where he bet on himself and played for Vanderbilt and head coach Clark Lea. Pavia and Vanderbilt were overlooked at the beginning of the 2024 season. That was the case until Pavia shocked the college football world and helped the Commodores beat No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in October 2024.

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His final season in 2025, Pavia continued to make a name for himself. Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 10-2 record in the regular season, the first time ever the Commodores won 10 or more games in a season. Last season, Pavia was one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy and placed second behind former Indiana and now Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Pavia went undrafted during the 2026 NFL Draft in April, but did get a minicamp opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Ravens released Pavia in July.

Pavia hinted at trying to play in the UFL in the middle of October with a post on Twitter/X.

“Appreciate everyone reaching out with everything in my career. My agent and the UFL are currently in negotiations to make this happen! Whatever team I end up at, I can promise you one thing- You will get everything I got,” Pavia said in his post .

Pavia has always had the utmost belief in himself and his football ability and likely still feels like he can play in the NFL. For now, Pavia has found his next pit stop in his football career and will try to prove doubters wrong.

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