Why the Ravens Waived QB Diego Pavia, and What Could Be Next for Former Heisman Finalist

The Ravens have made a (relatively) significant roster move ahead of the 2026 season, as they waived quarterback Diego Pavia before their rookies are set to report to training camp on Friday.

Pavia was originally invited to Baltimore’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player after going unselected in the 2026 NFL draft. A few days later, however, the team pivoted, signing both him and fellow UDFA quarterback Joe Fagnano to three-year contracts.

The 24-year-old Pavia is coming off a 2025 season with Vanderbilt in which he led the Commodores to a 10–3 record (their first double-digit campaign in program history) while leading the SEC in completion percentage (70.6%), passing touchdowns (29) and passer rating (170.4). He also added 862 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, and in turn finished second in the Heisman Trophy race. Still, this past spring saw him become the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted since 2014.

So why did the Ravens opt to waive Pavia? Here’s a closer look.

Why the Ravens waived Diego Pavia prior to 2026 training camp

Pavia was waived by the Ravens on Thursday. | G Fiume/Getty Images

While Pavia being waived is the most notable roster move the Ravens made on Thursday, it’s not the only one, as they also signed veteran center Ethan Pocic to a one-year deal.

On its own, Baltimore signing Pocic would have put their roster at 91 players—above the 90-man roster limit. Pavia being waived was the team’s corresponding move.

Pavia had been one of five quarterbacks on the Ravens’ roster and, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley all but locked into the team’s starter and backup roles, was competing with Fagnano and Skyler Thompson for the No. 3 spot. Baltimore has now narrowed that battle to the latter two.

What could be next for Diego Pavia?

Pavia went undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pavia will now look for another opportunity to compete as training camps begin over the next 10 days. While finding another NFL home at this stage of the calendar may be difficult, as most rosters are largely set, injuries, roster shuffling and other factors could ultimately lead to a club needing another camp arm.

Given his athleticism, perhaps a team could also explore ways to utilize him in a hybrid role on offense.

“Put me on the f—--- field,” Pavia said, when asked if he’d be comfortable in a Taysom Hill-type role, during an appearance on former NFL coach Jon Gruden’s QB Class earlier this spring. “Hell yeah, put me on the field … as long as we’re winning, I don’t care.”

Outside of the NFL, there’s always the CFL and UFL for the undoubtedly talented signal-caller. #PaviaWatch is back on.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated