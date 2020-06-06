Discussing Rankings of the SEC Starting Quarterbacks in 2020

It's that time of year again where we in the media begin ranking anything and everything for the coming college seasons, both football and soon basketball will be ranked by positions, individual players, and which teams will win their respective divisions and conferences.

This is not one of those rankings; instead, it is a discussion of one such ranking released recently ranking the presumed starting quarterbacks for the 14 SEC teams.

As most Vanderbilt fans might guess, the Commodores starter was ranked dead last, which seems to be the going them in most instances this season. Rank 13 and toss Vandy in at the bottom.

Now don't get me wrong, the Commodores 3-9 mark last season has earned them some of this feeling, but is it deserved from a talent perspective or just a natural assumption because it's Vandy?

The Commodores have four new quarterbacks on their roster entering 2020, and it's anyone's guess as to which one will win the job. The ranking in question selected Danny Clark, the former Kentucky Wildcat, who joined Vanderbilt after a stop in JUCO.

Clark could well win the job, but he has some competition in the form of fellow JUCO transfer Jeremy Mussa and freshmen Ken Seals and Mike Wright.

Both Mussa and Seals have a bit of an advantage on Clark and Wright, however slightly having been in school and taking part in the limited spring practice session on the field with head coach Derek Mason and new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch.

It's right there weren't many practices, but it's still a bit of experience under the onfield coaching and seeing the plays in real-time.

Since the stoppage of spring practice, all four quarterbacks have attended video conferences with coaches as they learn the new playbook and prepare as best they can considering the situation and distance because of the coronavirus quarantine.

Clark has experience in an SEC locker room and with practices at this level, but so too does Mussa, while Seals is the player who brought the most hype, but it is Wright who is perhaps the most intriguing and athletic of the group.

It's anyone's job to win, and while the future Commodores starter occupies the last spot in the rankings, someone from this group could change that shortly.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.