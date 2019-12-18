Early Signing Day Recruit Tracker: Vanderbilt Football 2020

It's officially Early Signing Day for college football recruits and the Vanderbilt Commodores are looking to fill their 2020 recruiting class with the best possible talent. Players from around the country can officially sign their Letters of Intent to the college of their choice and end the recruiting process.

Vanderbilt made a bit of a splash late Tuesday afternoon with the announcement from 4-star Alabama athlete De'Rickey Wright that he would be signing with the Commodores after having previously been committed to Alabama, then Ole Miss.

Of course, nothing is official until pen meets paper and it is faxed to the school, but this is one we will be watching closely for today.

Ken Seals, the standout quarterback from Weatherford, Tx. is also expected to sign today, and his signature will be a welcome sight for head coach Derek Mason and staff.

The addition of Wright to the commitment list gives the Commodores 13, and a source with knowledge believes there could be as many as 17 signings today. That means that there would be four new, and as of yet unknown additions to this class.

Stay with this thread throughout the day as we add and update the names as they are received.

Also, there will be a press conference at 11:30 today with Coach Mason where he will share his thoughts on the events of the morning.

CURRENT COMMODORE COMMIT LIST

De'Ricky Wright- 6'4" 220 Athlete, Gadsden, Ala.

Ken Seals - 6'3" 210 Quarterback, Weatherford, Tx.

Donovan Kaufman- 5'9" 195 Safety, Metarie, La.

Kevo Wesley- 6'3" 280 Offensive Line, Chicago, Il.

Diego LaMonica- 6'4' 226 Tight End, Miami, Fl.

Logan Kyle- 6' 2.5" Wide Receiver, Tomball, Tx.

Rocko Griffin- 5'9" 187 Running Back, Guyton, Ga.

Bradley Ashmore-6'6" 280 Offensive Tackle, Neptune Beach, Fl.

Jason Brooks- 6'4" 290 Offensive Guard, Houston, Tx.

Griffin Lampton- 6'3" 241 Defensive End, Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.

Chase Lloyd- 6'1.5" 190 Wide Receiver, Atlanta, Ga.

Ben Cox- 6'5" 275 Offensive Tackle, Radford, Va.

Wesley Snelling- 6'5" 240 Long Snapper, Nashville, Tn.

VANDERBILT COMMODORES 2020 EARLY SIGNING DAY CONFIRMATION TRACKER