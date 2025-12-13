Eli Stowers Wins Second National College Football Award

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers has won his second national award in the same week. Friday night, Stowers won the John Mackey Award. The award is given to the best tight end in college football.

This is Stowers’ second award that he has won from his performance this season. Tuesday night, the National Football Foundation (NFF) awarded Stowers the William V. Campbell Trophy. The trophy goes to the best player in college football based on academics, leadership and on-field performance.

Stowers has yet again earned this major award. Stowers led all Vanderbilt pass catchers in receptions and receiving yards with 62 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns en route to what was a historic season for Vanderbilt football.

Stowers played a pivotal role in the two-year transformation of the Commodores’ football program. After the 2023 season, Stowers was one of the biggest pieces that Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea picked up in the transfer portal. The New Mexico State transfer proved to make an immediate impact on Vanderbilt as he was an offensive threat to opposing defenses. During the 2024 season, Stowers also led Vanderbilt pass catchers in receptions and receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Stowers’ impact has been so big that he was a leading contributor to Vanderbilt’s turnaround, helping take the Commodores from 2-10 in 2023 to 10-2 in 2025, where they were in the conversation for the College Football Playoff. Though Vanderbilt fell short of a playoff spot, Stowers has helped his team get to the ReliaQuest Bowl, one of the best non-playoff bowl games.

Stowers helped his team beat four teams that were ranked in the top 20, including three of those games coming against teams that were ranked in the AP Top 15. It was the first time in program history that Vanderbilt won three games against top 15 in the same season. The Commodores also got ranked in the AP Top 10 earlier in the season, which was the first time Vanderbilt has been ranked that high since 1947.

Stowers beat out Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and Baylor tight end Michael Trigg for the John Mackey Award. Stowers is the first Vanderbilt player to win the award. Additionally, Stowers is a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award and the Earl Campbell Rose Trophy.

Stowers gets one final chance to play with his teammates as No. 14 Vanderbilt takes on No. 23 Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT.

