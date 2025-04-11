Everything Tight End Brycen Coleman Said After Spring Practice
Vanderbilt’s annual Black and Gold spring football game is set for Saturday and the Commodores are making final preparations for the scrimmage. After Thursday’s practice, sophomore tight end Brycen Coleman met with media members to talk about practices and the upcoming scrimmage.
Here’s everything Coleman said after Thursday’s practice:
Coleman on the opportunities he’s gotten in spring practices…
You know, I'm just being put in positions. I love my coaches and my teammates, and I think the coaching staff—everyone—believes in me. All love to the quarterbacks for trusting me to come down with the ball, and the coaches for putting in plays and putting me in situations to be successful. So I'm just all grateful for that.
Coleman on his ideal playing weight…
Yeah, I want to come in at 225–230. If I can stay around that for the season, I think that’ll help me play my best. We've talked with the coaches, and they think that will help me this season. I'm sitting around 215–217.
Coleman on learning from veteran players…
Yeah, everyone asks me if I had mixed feelings when Eli was coming back, and I think I was positive about it the entire time. I'm so excited. A guy like him—I learn from him in so many different ways. I think he's a mentor in life, and I also call him one of my favorite coaches out here. He's constantly making me better, and it's all love, all love for that guy.
Coleman on Saturday’s spring game…
Yeah, I'm so excited. Excited to go see all the fans that are coming out, excited for everyone to come show their support, and excited to get to work on Saturday.
Coleman on Eli Stowers missing practices because of an injury…
I think it was definitely a blessing for me. But even with him being out, he's still constantly around, helping me be better. I think that is just making the team better in the end. The more guys that we have, the more depth. I know that's a big thing that Coach Lea has been pushing on us—getting our depth straight. I'm just really excited and really grateful that even though he's had an injury, he's been able to stay with us and keep pushing us to be better.
Coleman on his role morphing into a flex position…
So, I basically came in out of high school playing quarterback, and then moved to tight end. Being lighter, the goal is definitely for me to stay at tight end, but I think that right now my best attributes are at flex—using my speed. The coaching staff believes that’s the best position for me and for the team. So, I do whatever they tell me.