Everything Vanderbilt Cornerback Martel Hight Said at SEC Media Day
Vanderbilt was the fourth and final team to answer questions on the first day of SEC Media Days.
In addition to Clark Lea, Diego Pavia, Martel Hight and Randon Fontenette made the trip to Atlanta and answered questions from the media.
Hight was the first player that answered questions from reporters Monday afternoon. Coming off a season where he had 33 tackles and two interceptions, Hight is expected to take reps on offense, defense and special teams this season.
Here is everything Martel Hight said at SEC Media Day.
Hight on if it is more meaningful to play for a coach who wore the Vanderbilt uniform
“Yes, it is, but also just knowing Coach Lea as the man he is, he's loving, he's caring. And he tells you the truth. That's what you need as a head coach. He comes off as a great man.”
Hight on who he watched to become a good return specialist
“I watched De'Anthony Thomas' and Tavon Austin's college highlights. And I kind of just replicated my game after them.”
Hight on how the feeling coming into this season compares to last season
“There's a little bit of a confidence boost throughout the program, but, I mean, nothing's really changed. Our mission is winning. So we're going to keep honing in on the little things to continue doing that.”
Hight on how the win against Alabama helped Diego Pavia’s spotlight
“Well, you know, the way that Diego is, he's a great guy. He's a dog. I mean, that win, it probably did boost a little bit. But with that win or without that win, that guy is going to always come in and be the same person he is, and that's passionate about what he loves.”
Hight on what the team learned after going 4-4 in one possession games last season
“To not take no team for granted and come out and play Vanderbilt football and be disciplined to what we know.”
Hight on what it is like to guard Eli Stowers in practice
“Eli, that guy, he's a great guy. He's God-given, that's more so like our preacher on the team, when we need to pray for players or just in general, that's the guy we point to. But he's a really great athlete. He's physical, pretty tall, and has great hands. He doesn't drop the ball. So guarding him is pretty tough. Bigger body, and he's pretty swift, pretty big and pretty fast.”
Hight on what the difference was in the defense that helped them improve last season
“You know, just getting coached from Coach Lea. And it was like he broke down the big things
and made it like smaller. So just a better understanding of the defense and just good calling from him is what helped us.”
Hight on if Diego Pavia’s mentality rubs off onto the rest of the team
“Yes, like I said, he's a dog, but also he's a great guy outside of football. If you get to know him personally, then you know, he's a loving guy. He's genuine. But when you have a quarterback that's built like that, he kind of gives you a little ego boost, too. Just having him and having that mentality at the quarterback position, I think it helps a lot.”
Hight on what he wants people to know about him as a person or player
“Me personally? That we're not going to keep feeding off of last year and that we're going to keep bringing more. But we still have a chip on our shoulder and we're still here to fight for the winning spot.”
Hight on focusing on this season after ending last season successfully
“Yeah, the past is the past we have to leave it behind us. But we can also build off of it. That's what we're going to do. So we're just going to break down last year's film, see what the things that we need to improve on but we're just going to improve on those small things and build off of it.”
Hight on how his preparation has changed going into this season
“Yes. So, I mean, I am playing both ways. I mean, it does not really change -- I have to do both
ways. But it's like 50/50, so I have a pretty good schedule for it. Certain periods I do offense, certain periods I do defense. Then team segments, I do a certain amount of plays on offense and on defense.”
Hight on the biggest adjustments playing on offense and defense
“Just staying healthy, staying in the training room and in the film room, to not forget plays and formations. But staying healthy is the main part.”
Hight on seeing Travis Hunter play offense and defense influence him deciding to play both sides as well
“So it's crazy because me and him played against each other in high school, so we were back and forth, back and forth. But like I said, I did it in high school. I didn't think it was actually possible to actually do it because of rules, but once I seen Travis do it, I was like,
‘hey, Coach, let me do that.’ And he kind of gave me the shot at it. We'll see how it plays out.”
Hight on if the team feels like they’re underdogs going into each game
“No. So we don't really go into games thinking, hey, can we win; can we not win? We go into every game with the mission of winning. So every game we're going to always assume that we're going to win no matter who it is.”
Hight’s favorite place to go play on the road
“FirstBank Stadium.”
Hight on if he is excited to see FirstBank Stadium come to life
“Yes, I am excited for it. But we played in it when it was called the "Concrete Jungle" as well. No
matter if it's all built or halfway built, we're going to come play.”