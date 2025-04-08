Everything Vanderbilt Defensive Coordinator Steve Gregory Said After Tuesday's Practice
Vanderbilt’s annual Black and Gold Spring Game is set for this Friday at FirstBank Stadium, but the Commodores are still hitting the practice field to prepare for the game.
Vanderbilt was on the field Tuesday morning and the Commodores’ new defensive coordinator Steve Gregory met with media members after the practice. Here’s everything the first-year coordinator said after Tuesday’s practice:
Gregory on the defense’s development…
They're doing a good job. The guys are working hard, progressing, and trying to get better every day—just one step at a time. Overall, it's been really encouraging.
Gregory on the importance of Khordae Sydnor returning from an injury…
It’s great to have him back. He’s doing some good things as he works his way back from injury. We’re just taking it day by day.
Gregory on how he’s transitioned into new role as defensive coordinator…
It’s been going well. I already had familiarity with the staff from last year, so we’re just building on what we did. The transition has been smooth so far.
Gregory on potential roles for Tate Hamby and Jamison Curtis…
They’re focused, talented young players. Due to some injuries, they’ve been pushed into bigger roles this spring, and they’ve responded well. They're improving every day.
Gregory on changes with him as defensive coordinator…
We’ve tried to keep things pretty similar within the system. We're building on what we had, maybe adding a few new ideas and concepts from my past experience, but it’s a collaborative, day-by-day process.
Gregory on the defensive line unit…
They’ve done a great job. We’re rotating guys and making sure everyone gets reps. The key is for them to keep learning and improving within the system. Coach Black, Coach Haye, and the rest of the staff are doing an excellent job with that group every day.
Gregory on goals for the week ahead of the Black and Gold spring game…
We want to keep getting better and see who steps up and competes at a high level, especially when the lights come on Saturday. It’s all about focusing on ourselves and continuing to improve each day.
Gregory on Aaron Bryant during spring practices…
He brings great physicality and quickness to the front. He has some unique movement skills, and he's a solid football player. He’s still learning the system and progressing well—we’ll keep working with him every day.