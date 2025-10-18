Everything Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea Said After Vanderbilt’s Win Over LSU
NASHVILLE - No. 17 Vanderbilt got a massive win Saturday as it defended home turf against No. 10 LSU by a score of 31-24.
The Commodores were able to get the run game going and the rest of the offense was set in motion. Defensively, Vanderbilt was able shut down LSU’s offense in the moments when it mattered most. With the win, Vanderbilt becomes bowl eligible. But more importantly, talks of the postseason will start happening more and more.
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke to the media after the big win. Here is everything Lea said postgame.
Opening Statement
“We talked today about this as a game of action, a game of responses. And one of the things coming out of the Alabama game that we felt was we didn't play Vanderbilt football all the way to the finish. And the turnovers were one thing, but just our responses there at the end. This needs to be a team that's undaunted, that is resilient. And again, a game of action, a game of responses. We need to win the responses and we control. And today was a reminder that this is a team game, and it takes all three phases to win games like this. And I felt like, I mean, what do you say about our offensive efficiency early. Tim Beck and his staff, the offense, the players to score touchdowns against a really good defense and to be able to move the ball the way they did, to create distance between us and them. Really proud of them. Huge score. Their field goal at the end of half. Huge drive to start the second half. Defensively I think there was a lot to like about forcing field goals. Obviously, there were a lot of ways we could close that game out and make it easier on ourselves. But giving up explosive plays and explosive touchdowns was not one of those. And so the explosive touchdown was tough, and we need to tackle better in that situation. I thought the call was right, and we didn't down the ball. And this is a good LSU team. They have explosive skill players, and they made a great play there. Jordan Matthews’ play to down the ball that broke out there late. And our defense forcing a field goal was a huge momentum moment for us. So really proud of the way our defense closed that game out when the offense took on some water. There, some of that was self imposed, but we got off schedule offensively. We stopped driving the ball. Our defense played shut down football, and it started up front. I thought our D-line played really well, and then special teams were there at the end with a huge return to give us some space, to put us in a great starting position, to at least go up two scores with a field goal. And I thought the way we managed the end of the game we were able to kneel it out. Anytime you do that, it's a good day. So a really good LSU team, really well coached, and today was our day. And I think a lot of that had to do with how we responded, how we stayed together, and how we played Vanderbilt football.”
What maybe says the most about today's win is the fact that Vanderbilt is now bowl eligible, and that's not the headline today.
“I don't know. I don't deal a lot in the headlines. I think ultimately, we have a lot of season left. We're going to celebrate this win. I think we've earned the right to celebrate it. But this game won't define our season, and there's a lot more for this team to accomplish tomorrow. We'll shift focus on Missouri, and that'll be a tough challenge for us, but that is tomorrow's issue. Today's about this team and this program and taking another step. And I'll let the headlines be what the headlines are.”
Just how big of a moment was that for Diego Pavia to create something for you that gave you some cushion?
“Yeah we wanted to play to win this game, and that means that you have to trust the players in those situations. Obviously, we had the fourth and one that we got stopped on earlier that I believe the defense forced a field goal off of, which that's a huge moment too. That's again, an example of responding the right way. Regardless of the circumstances, playing Vanderbilt football and forcing a kick there, but the fourth down conversion you're referencing, there's one person alive that can make that play, and that's Diego Pavia. And he evaded rush, he bought time, he found Mk. MK, called it, and did what he needed to do with it. And those are the plays that win your games. And again, you go back to the Alabama game and say, we didn't make those plays. But today, we did, and we're good enough when we make those plays and we play the right way, we can beat anyone.”
Sedrick Alexander went down, didn't play much of that second half. What did you think about MK Young and how he came through there late in the game? And the offensive line opening up bigger holes there in the second half?
“We talk about wearing the opponent out. And I always credit the offensive line. I thought Bryce Henderson, there was a corner fire that he mulled and was able to collect on Diego's touchdown. Obviously, MK had the big run there to get us in field goal range that ultimately allowed us to ice the game out. And said he had some good runs too. He's such a good player. That was cramping for him, and so he was able to get back available. But we had 239 yards rushing. What do you say about that? I mean, that's Diego, MK, Sedrick, obviously. We got Tre a couple times there too. You know, 239 yards rushing. It's really good defense, and
I guess you can't go there without also bringing up Robert Steiner, who's just been such a difference maker. He and his staff, and so I'm happy for those guys.”
So did you realize this was win six for bowl eligibility?
“I knew that, it's just not something that we thought about. There's just, we have higher goals. And it's not that, I don't want to sound like I'm not excited about the fact that we've secured a postseason bid, but we're really interested in taking this as far as we can.”
Are you guys to a point now where your game plan isn't necessarily dependent on who it is you're playing, that you're able to do what you're going to do no matter who the opposition is?
“I think obviously the game plan is always dependent on who we're playing, but I think what you're saying is that we feel like we can dictate terms on the field. And I would say yes to that, that we feel like we're going to get in good designs to attack the opponent structure. But we feel like when we step on the field, we tip the field, and if we play with the right attitude, we're physical. The game honors toughness, and if we're the tougher team that we're going to be able to separate. So there's a lot of confidence on that side of the ball, and it's well deserved.”
What does a win like this mean in that regard, and just how much momentum are you sensing overall?
“It was a great environment. It's great to have people here and support. The people that we recruit in this program believe in what we're doing, and so there's no surprise. And again, internally, we expect to win. That's just a part of our DNA. So it's great to be able to follow through on that and to play in a certain way that, again, is exciting for people to grab on to. And I think everyone can see now where this thing can go. It's really important that we not worry so much about the momentum now. We'll think about that after the season. I think what's important now is we celebrate this game and we move on from it tomorrow, because we'll have another great challenge next week, and we'll have a chance to go further towards our goals, and we'll save the big picture stuff for after the season.”
What's it say about winning a game like this and now actually being in a position to contend for the college football playoff, to make an SEC title game? What's that say about Diego? But what's it also say about the work that you've done to put Vanderbilt in a spot where you guys are seriously going to be in this conversation?
“There's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears poured into this. Candice Lee's in here. I mean, she's a huge part of that, right? And you can't talk about our success without starting with leadership. And she's been such an incredible leader for us and opened up opportunities for us to have these moments. And so credit goes to her. Chancellor Diermeier, who's been just an incredible visionary and so aggressive in his vision for what Vanderbilt can be as a university. And certainly our football program is a part of that. So we start there. This is a program that cares about each other, and that shows up in the way we invest every day and the way we work, and we have deep, deep belief. And we say in our program, belief is a practice. So you know the level of belief you carry when you watch, you know people show up to work and the length that they're willing to go and effort, the amount of sacrifice and suffering that they'll take on because they believe in what's possible. And I think, to a man in our program, these players and coaches show up with deep belief and work really hard for the results. And you mentioned Diego, and obviously Diego is a huge part of the heartbeat of our program. And his confidence is our confidence. And he believes in manifesting. And so he gets sound bites, but at the end of the day, he doesn't say anything that we don't all believe and we don't all act on every single day. And so we celebrate him, but this is the story of a team and a program that is finding external validation through internal investment. And the deeper we go and care, the stronger the brotherhood will be, the more we'll be able to reach for these results and have fun like we did today. Today was just a fun day to compete. We didn't hold it too tight. They played loose, played free. And we get to celebrate as a result.”
Cole Spence, typically, more so of a blocking tight end. Today, he's your leading receiver with 56 yards and a touchdown. Just what did you make of his performance and just the way he's able to come up so big for you guys?
“I'm gonna fight back against the idea that he's a blocking tight end. I think Cole would fight you too on that. What he does is he plays the game the right way, and he does his job. And whatever the role is that winning requires of him, he'll do it with effort, energy and the right attitude. And when you play the game the right way, when you prepare the right way, the game rewards you. And today was his day, and he came through. And sometimes the designs are right. All he has to do is catch a turn and run that first third down conversion. That was a big time play that looked like an NFL catch. And I'm excited for more of that from him. Yeah, I think we've seen his production start to tick up as the seasons wore on, and we're going to need him. Because obviously Eli Stowers is well known and Cole's moment is next, and you're starting to see that surface. So really happy for him, and can't give him enough credit for the work he's put into this season. And again coming through in clutch moments for us.”
How rewarding is it as a coach to come back from a loss like you guys had? A couple of weeks of practice to rebound and then have a win like this. How big is it?
“We have to be careful, because the results don't define us. And we don't linger too long. The Alabama game was tough. Obviously, the bye week gave us a little extra time to kind of soak in it. But you experienced a season in five months. You prepare for the season for 365 days, and we went through formation as a team, starting in January, and we started kind of entrenching and ingraining these messages and this vision for what the season could be. And we know one result, undefined, where we're headed. And so I think the time spent setting that course in January, February through spring through summer. It gives us the opportunity here to just not not be something special or be something different, but just be Vanderbilt football. Just live the way we live, play the way we play, relate, the way we relate, and then good things come for that. So we don't have to be anything other than who we are. And we'll continue to do that no matter the results. This is about response and celebration, and then getting back to work.”
Diego had the Heisman pose after that touchdown. Do you think he should be in that conversation more than he is?
“I didn't see the pose, but yeah, I mean, I think he's the best player in college football. That's what I think. So you can't watch him play and not realize what a game changer he is. And there are a lot of good players. There's only a handful to me that can take a game over, and he's one of those. And so he deserves all the attention, all the credit. I mean he's a confident guy, but he's humble in his process. His greatest trait is his curiosity. And he's a dog. That's what he is, and he shows up every time. And I love him, and I'm glad he's with us. And I hope for everything for him, including the Heisman.”
LSU had the ball with a couple minutes left to go, and could have tied it if they went down and drove down the field. You guys forced the three-and-out there. What does that say about the defense and them living up to that moment?
“It was huge. I thought we played really well in the defensive line. I thought that set a tone for us. Mark Davis also had a good game. I was happy to see him out there, coming back from a hamstring issue. And, we needed the defense at that moment, right? Because we had stalled out offensively. So there are going to be things we want back, things we need to clean up. The early third and long conversion, we could go through play by play, but I thought the way the defense held the line there at the end was courageous. It represented our program, and it was their moment to shine, and they stepped up and did that. And so again, credit to them and Steve Gregory and that staff. I'll go back to what we talked about this as a game of action, a game of response. They responded the right way and stepped into belief and were able to shut down a really talented opponent in a moment when we needed them.”