Exclusive: CJ Heard Expects a Lot From Himself This Season and Wants Fans to Expect it, Too

It is not often the case where a defensive back goes from a group of five school to a primary contributor on a SEC defense in a matter of two seasons. But Vanderbilt football safety CJ Heard has done just that.

Following his freshman year at Florida Atlantic, Heard transferred to Vanderbilt and started in all 13 games for the Commodores during the 2025 season. He was not just a starter, but a player that head coach Clark Lea and defensive coordinator Steve Gregory relied on heavily. Heard tied linebacker Bryan Longwell for the most tackles on the team with 71 last season and came up with an interception, a fumble recovery and two sacks.

Heard is going to be relied on a lot as both a playmaker and a leader in 2026. It is a role he is more than willing to embrace and takes a lot of pride in. Going into his junior season, Heard expects himself to make more plays and he thinks people in Nashville should expect that out of him as well.

“Expect a player who's going to play with a lot of effort, man. Like, you turn that tape, you're gonna see effort every snap. Whatever it takes to help the team win, I'm willing to do it,” Heard told Vandy On SI. “I'm going to take away the ball this year, just the coaches trust me, put me in positions. I just feel like this is the year that everything is going to lay all out for me.”

Heard is hoping the work he has put in this offseason is going to manifest itself on the field this fall. Heard is feeling more confident going into the upcoming season, largely due to the trust the coaching staff has put into him.

He has also trained with the staff on improving his speed and being much more mobile than he was a season ago.

Heard could be on a preseason award watchlist when they are revealed later in the summer and he may even be considered for being named to preseason All-SEC. He is not putting too much thought into the preseason personal accolades, though. He knows that if he produces on the field, then the awards and recognition will come over time.

In other words, Heard adopts the mindset of if something is meant to happen, then it will come. But Heard did make his case as to why he feels he can be an All-SEC defender in the fall.

“I'll say turnovers. I'm gonna be a guy that creates turnovers, if that's interceptions, forced fumbles, I'm making a lot of plays on the ball. I'm gonna be around the ball a lot. I’m going to be one of the best faces in the SEC on defense not only because I play, but because of my leadership with the way I’m going to bring the team together and the defense together,” Heard said.

Heard does not lack confidence. He is a veteran in Vanderbilt’s defense now as the coaching staff believes he also serves as a calming presence to the other defenders on the field with him, a player that sees the game slow down when he is in it.

Heard feels that he is just one piece of a defense that can surprise college football fans that have not paid as much attention to Vanderbilt. Despite the roster overturn and a few new faces starting on each side of the ball, Heard has full belief in what the Commodores can do defensively.

“The energy is going to be crazy. I’m excited for Vanderbilt fans and SEC fans to see how crazy the defense is going to be this year,” Heard told Vandy On SI.

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