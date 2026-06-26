Vanderbilt Football Flips 2027 Four-Star Cornerback

Vanderbilt football’s heater it has put on for its 2027 class continues to roll on, this time in flipping fashion.

Per a report from Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, Vanderbilt has flipped four-star cornerback Allen Evans from Louisville. Evans attends Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, but the Commodores’ coaching staff was able to convince Evans to leave his hometown and venture to Nashville for his collegiate career.

Evans has been committed to Louisville since Jan. 10 up until today.

For Louisville, it is a huge loss for its 2027 class, but is a massive addition for the Commodores’ 2027 class. Evans was the highest-rated recruit in Louisville recruiting class for next year, but is now going to be Vanderbilt’s second-best rated recruit in its class right behind four-star safety Omarii Sanders.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Evans is the No. 17 cornerback in his class, the No. 2 player in the state of Kentucky and the No. 145 player in the 2027 class. According to Rivals, Evans is the No. 121 player in the class.

Evans is listed at 6-foot-1 ½ and 182 pounds. Last season, he led Trinity to a 13-2 and a 6A state championship in Kentucky. He had two interceptions on a defense that allowed less than 10 points per game. On that defense, Evans and his teammates posted an incredible six shutouts during the 2025 season. The defense allowed more than 14 points in just four of the 15 games.

Per Andrew Ivins scouting report of Evans, he is a player that is comfortable with tackling and playing through contact in the open field. His reaction time and awareness helps him to make plays in coverage and is even viewed as a player that has an impactful role on a playoff team at the college level.

Evans is now the fifth four-star that Vanderbilt has in its 2027 class. The Commodores have four-stars safety Omarii Sanders, offensive lineman Jasper Ngokwere, tight end Grant Haviland, and cornerback Matt Williams.

What makes Evans’ commitment flip to Vanderbilt more important is the depth that he adds to the Commodores’ secondary pieces coming in next season. Vanderbilt now has three four-star pieces in its secondary coming in for the 2027 season and each of them have skillsets to make an impact on winning quickly.

Whether that ends up ringing true or not is something to be answered down the road. For now, though, Vanderbilt’s 2027 class is continuing to get stronger.

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