Exclusive: How Vanderbilt Became Home To Cade McConnell

NASHVILLE—-For a second, Cade McConnell stops saying all the things that a fifth-year senior looking for a breakout year says.

For a second, the All-SEC talk stops. The leadership talk stops, too. So does the emphasis on meshing with Vanderbilt’s transfer offensive linemen. For a second, McConnell stops to think about what’s already been accomplished prior to a season in which he feels he will experience a true breakout.

McConnell remembers entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Minnesota–in which he never saw the field–and looking for something different. He wanted somewhere where he could have a clear path to the field, but he wanted somewhere where he could grow up. Two years later, he can say that he’s found that.

“Vanderbilt is home,” McConnell told Vandy on SI. “I tell people all the time ‘football is gonna go on as long as it can, but I think being back in Nashville and being around this university is where I want to end up in life.’”

Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Cade McConnell (70) documents the mayhem as fans take down the south end zone goal post after beating No. 1 Alabama 40-35 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since joining Vanderbilt as a rising junior, McConnell has earned a Vanderbilt degree, grown in his faith and made a name for himself while finding a mentor in Taylor Lewan through his Bussin’ With The Boys internship.

McConnell believes all of that will serve him well, but he also wants to be a pro. He feels as if the way he’s developed puts that goal in reach.

McConnell’s 2025 season was the best of his college career to this point and included him playing 759 snaps while earning a role as a consistent starter on Klenakis’ line. McConnell graded out on PFF with a 52.5 grade overall, a 55.9 in pass protection and a 40.8 in the run game. By the end of it, McConnell was Vanderbilt’s second-highest graded offensive lineman on the season behind standout center Jordan White.

Now, he believes he’s got what he needs to be better as a second-year starter. Perhaps he didn’t know what performing at an all-league level would require of him when he got to Nashville and was penciled in as a depth piece a few seasons ago, but he does now.

“I think mentally I became a lot older than I was when I got here,” McConnell said. “That’s no knock on anywhere else. That’s just how it is at Vanderbilt. Credit to Coach K and Coach Nady, they’ve really pulled me along and forced me to do the things I need to do to be the best I can be.”

Klenakis and Nady have been firm with McConnell at times, but he sees the fruits of their labor in his current processes.

McConnell now eats like he’s aiming to be a professional. He’s more intentional about getting extra-on field work. He watches more film. He’s evolved his training approach. It’s not as if McConnell didn’t have a path to improvement before working under Klenakis, but everything about the way he approaches his business is different.

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Cade McConnell (70) warms up before a game against Georgia State State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think habits is a good point to make,” McConnell said. “The maturity piece alongside knowing what I need to do to get better, that’s probably the biggest area of growth in maturity, is the habits.”

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea identifies McConnell as an important piece of Vanderbilt’s offense line because of his snap experience and the capability he has to aid in connecting Vanderbilt’s new additions. McConnell says he feels a responsibility to act as an ambassador for the program.

Perhaps the best way for McConnell to do that and pay back the place he’s turned into home is for him to achieve what he’s setting out to.

“I think an All-Conference player, an All-SEC player, All-American, all those big tag words are at the forefront of my mind as well as winning 17 or 18 games,” McConnell said. “Obviously being the best in my self standards is the goal.”

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