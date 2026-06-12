Exclusive: Does Clark Lea Think This is his Most Important Summer of Vanderbilt Football Tenure?

It is easy to point out the elephant in the room is when it comes to Vanderbilt football ahead of its 2026 season. There is no Diego Pavia. There is no Eli Stowers on this year’s roster, either. It is a new era for the Commodores and every sports fan in Nashville knows it.

With Stowers now trying to earn his spot on the Philadelphia Eagles and Pavia trying to prove all 32 NFL teams wrong and work his way to a 53-man roster spot in the league, Vanderbilt now turns its attention to its post-Pavia quarterback room that features five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis.

College football fans are skeptical of Vanderbilt and whether it can continue the momentum it has built over the last two seasons. The Commodores are coming off a program-record 10-3 season. Was that a fluke or is Vanderbilt really a team that is a mainstay in the modern landscape of the SEC and college football? That is the question fans around the country want to know.

It is certainly a very important summer and a fall camp period this year for Vanderbilt, but is it the most crucial one of head coach Clark Lea’s time in Nashville?

“I actually wouldn’t say that,” Lea told Vandy On SI. “Not because it’s not important. They’re all important to me. Every team is a little different. The reps are important and we’re structuring our work around the ability to build chemistry and to strengthen processes.”

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea paces the sideline against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest storyline of spring ball was the quarterback competition. With so much attention surrounding Curtis, Lea has been clear for months now about the fact that there is still a real quarterback competition going on this offseason.

Regardless of who wins the competition and is chosen to lead Vanderbilt’s offense in 2026, the thing that remains clear is that Pavia will not be walking through the door. Because of that, it emphasizes the need for a new chemistry to be developed between the quarterback and offensive coordinator Tim Beck as well as the rest of the offense. Additionally, none of the quarterbacks will bring the level of experience that Pavia brought.

That is what makes this summer so challenging. Lea admits that is no secret.

“What we had in Diego outside of a dynamic player was a guy that had played in the system for a long time. So, how do you make sure the guys that are competing for this job really have confidence in the way they’re organizing the offense. That’s true for Jared, but that’s true for all of them,” Lea said.

But the task of getting his guys to build and grow together and continue what Pavia paved the way for is something that Lea does not just seem to embrace, but loves. Since he got to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2021 season, he has made it his mission to grow this program from the ground up.

Part of building a program means watching legendary players graduating and ushering the new era of players that fans are anxious to watch. That is the stage Vanderbilt is currently in and something that it is not shying away from.

“I’m not walking around burdened by feeling like this is any more important or less important. It’s just the next one. We have to be strategic in how we use our time and there are going to be decision elements in this camp that are different from last,” Lea said. “But that’s kind of the fun part to me. Like, I’m excited for this group to come together.”

The way that Vanderbilt uses its time during OTA workouts and fall camp will contribute to how the Commodores develop and come out to start the season. Maybe it does not determine their full season trajectory, but the way chemistry will be built can impact the way Vanderbilt looks to start the season.

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea waits to take the field before their game against the Missouri Tigers at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

One of the marks of Lea’s program over the past two seasons is how closely bonded it was. A lot of that was created from the veteran players that have moved. There are still veterans on this roster, though, between old veterans and others that are jumping into a leadership role this season.

The way this team bonds throughout this season is just as important as the reps and chemistry guys develop in practice. If Vanderbilt bonds the way it has the past couple seasons, it will have an opportunity to silence the skeptics.

“We need to play with connection and that’ll be where we spend our time. Where we’re not on the field or in the weight room, we’re going to be hanging out and developing that soul that I think in the last two seasons has shown up in times where we needed to show up,” Lea told Vandy On SI.

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