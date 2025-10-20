Exclusive: Why Noah Kahan Attended Vanderbilt Football's Win over LSU
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee looked at her phone late in the week before Vanderbilt’s matchup with LSU to see a request that she knew would lead to something “awesome.” It was one that doesn’t directly correlate to her day-to-day duties, but one she knew she had to approve.
Noah Kahan wanted to come.
The two-time Grammy Award nominee, Billboard Music Award Top Rock Album award winner, 2023 I Heart Radio Best New Artist and the creator of the hit album Stick Season wanted something to do with Vanderbilt football.
Kahan is the type of musical talent that exists in Nashville that hasn’t chosen to be involved with this program over the years. They’ve all been down the road, but Vanderbilt’s decades-long history of losing hasn’t compelled any celebrity observers without a prior connection to the program to support it in any way.
As Vanderbilt entered Saturday’s matchup as 2.5-point favorites against No. 10 LSU, with a 5-1 record and a “hunger” that allowed it to believe that it could find a way to win against a program that it hasn’t since 1990, it was far more compelling to someone like Kahan. As Kevin Costner says, “if you build it, they will come.”
It appears as if the stars are starting to come out for this Vanderbilt program.
“It’s cool to support a team that’s winning,” Kahan told Vandy on SI. “Growing up we had Dartmouth College football and, bless their hearts, they were never that good.”
This Vanderbilt team has defied the odds surrounding its past to become a program that’s more attractive to a national audience. Its Saturday matchup with Brian Kelly’s LSU team was televised on ABC. It was also ranked No. 17 in the country heading into its matchup at FirstBank Stadium.
The FirstBank Stadium stands–which were largely filled with LSU fans on Saturday–were still evidence that Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea’s program still has room to go in terms of changing the culture surrounding its attendance. The attendance of Kahan, comedian Theo Von and MLB star Dansby Swanson was indicative of the idea that it’s moving in the right direction, though.
“It’'s always been the vision that Saturday nights can start here on the West End,” Lea said. “I'm grateful for the community that's out there that's still deciding whether or not they're going to become fans. I'm grateful for them to show up, and I look forward to more of those and seeing what kind of environment we can create. And I know that there's more for us out there, and I also know that this team can do things that become really fun and exciting.”
Kahan admits that he’s still not familiar enough with Vanderbilt’s program to have a favorite player or thing about the program yet, but in a way he’s the type that Lea and his players are looking to attract and gain loyalty from. It has to start somewhere for many like Kahan as this program looks to build its fanbase.
It appears as if Saturday could’ve been the start for Kahan as he eventually settled in after standing out and accommodating a line of fans asking for pictures in Vanderbilt’s south end zone while seemingly looking to lay low in a white t-shirt, khakis pants, a pair of tan and white New Balance’s and an Alaska hat.
It was a familiar visual of the star singer-songwriter, but in an unfamiliar place. Kahan says he’s lived in Nashville for five years, but Saturday was his first time at FirstBank Stadium.
“I’ve been looking forward to this,” Kahan said. “Excited to be here.”