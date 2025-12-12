Everyone Joining Diego Pavia in New York for the Heisman Ceremony 

Diego Pavia has been at the center of Vanderbilt football’s climb to national relevance, and on Saturday he will have a chance to be recognized as the 91st Heisman Trophy winner.

Pavia will be the first to tell you, however, that he’s not the only person deserving credit for his Heisman-worthy season — one in which he threw for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns while running for another 826 and 9 scores. Joining the quarterback at the ceremony tomorrow will be his offensive line, a group he’s constantly credited for his success throughout the season.

“[The offensive line and me] are the tightest six-man group in the world,” Pavia shared. “To have one last celebration in New York would mean a lot, and those guys deserve it. Whatever they need the rest of their life, I’m going to be there.”

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native arrived in New York City on Thursday night with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. The duo appeared on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Morning Joe with Vanderbilt alumni Willie Geist Friday morning before Pavia received his Heisman finalist watch and spoke to the media later that afternoon.

There, Pavia said that in addition to his offensive line, running backs Sedrick Alexander and MK Young will be in attendance, bringing the total to “eight or nine” players. Theo Von will also be there, and Pavia said he told Von that he could keep the Heisman Trophy in the back of his podcast studio if he wins it.

Most importantly, Pavia’s mother and brothers will be in attendance, just as they have been at every step of the quarterback’s career. When asked who would be the first to touch the trophy, the graduate signal caller responded in signature Pavia fashion.

“First, myself,” he joked. “I’ll probably grab that thing.”

After that, though, he said his mom would be the next to hold it.

“My mom is kind of sensitive; she’s all teary eyed about it,” Pavia said Friday. “They know it’s my last college football season, so they’re pretty sad about that. [My mom and brothers] will be here in New York.”

In addition to his teammates and family, Vanderbilt baseball manager Tim Corbin accepted an invitation to attend the ceremony. He and Pavia have grown close over the past 18 months.

"Coach Corbs brought me back to earth,” Pavia said. “He's someone I could come to anything with. [He told me] everyone accepts me for who I am. I don't need to change. I don't need to be someone different."

Jacob Humphrey — an outfielder on the 2025 baseball team now in the Colorado Rockies organization — will also be in attendance.