Exclusive: Why Vanderbilt Football's Sedrick Alexander Is Giving Back On Former Titans Star Chris Johnson's Behalf

NASHVILLE—-When Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander remembers former Tennessee Titans star back Chris Johnson, he remembers him as one of the best to ever play the position and an inspiration to young football players like himself. As a result, Johnson’s ALS diagnosis sat with Alexander and prompted him to want to do something.

Alexander is honoring Johnson by donating 280 dollars to The ALS Association every time he scores a touchdown. Johnson publicly announced that he was diagnosed with ALS in a June 29 interview and said recently that ALS has taken away a lot of his independence. But, Johnson has continued to fight the disease in an effort to be there for his children.

Johnson has since relaunched the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge—which has been accepted by former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson, Matt Forte, Marshawn Lynch and Lendale White, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Los Angeles Rams standouts Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth and former Titans quarterback Vince Young, among others.

In the days leading up to Vanderbilt’s matchup with NC State, Alexander accepted the challenge himself and publicly announced that he’d be making the donation to the ALS cause.

“I wanted to use something I love doing to make a difference,” Alexander told Vandy on SI. “Every touchdown gives me a chance to give back to the community and show my support for Chris Johnson as he faces his challenges.”

Through the first three weeks of the season, Alexander has three total touchdowns and has found the end zone in all of Vanderbilt’s season-opening wins. His career numbers indicate that he’ll be producing–and generating more revenue–the rest of the way than he has to this point, though. Alexander scored 15 total touchdowns in 2025–11 on the ground and four as a receiver–seven in 2024 and four in 2023.

Alexander has 152 total yards and is averaging a career-high 5.8 yards per carry in 2026, which also appears to indicate that he’ll find the end zone at a more consistent rate. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has indicated that Vanderbilt plans to get Alexander more involved and that him only having 26 total carries through three games is a result of Vanderbilt straying from its identity more than it is an indicator of Alexander’s standing.

Alexander has been a foundational piece of Lea’s Vanderbilt build and has been a focal point of Vanderbilt’s offense since 2023. He’s stuck with the program through a 2-10 season and a mass exodus and has been rewarded with starting jobs on Vanderbilt’s 7-6 team in 2024 and the best team in program history in 2025.

Lea has stuck with Alexander when there’s been external pressure for him to add a running back through the transfer portal and Alexander has stuck with Lea when he easily could’ve gone elsewhere and found himself in a more consistent role. As a result, Lea doesn’t appear to be surprised that Alexander’s maturation has led to him giving back in the way he is.

“I think it says so much about Sedrick,” Lea said. “This is a first class guy. I mean, he's someone who's been here, this is his fourth season. He's grown up in the program. He came here in the lean years and he's helped build this to the point where we find ways to win games like we did on Saturday. But there's an element of empathy there and the care for community and the shared jersey number too, which I think is really special and obviously honoring a former Titan that way for Nashville is really neat. He’s a great person. He's a great player, but he's an even better person, and we're really fortunate to have him with us."

Alexander remembers having a desire to help community members while subsequently supporting Johnson and remembers being sold quickly on the idea of donating every time he found the end zone. He declares that connecting the donation to every touchdown he scores felt personal and–most importantly–felt right.

Johnson and Alexander are different types of running backs in that Alexander remembers Johnson for his breakaway speed while Alexander’s game is centered more on his ability to blend physicality and falling forward to be effective. Alexander and Johnson are connected in that they share the No. 28 and share a position.

Alexander has fond memories of watching Johnson slice through the defense for breakaway runs and rise to stardom. Now, just under five miles from where Johnson built his name, Alexander is honoring him.

“As a running back, I’ve always looked up to him because he’s one of the best to ever play the position,” Alexander said. “Connecting the donation to touchdowns felt personal to me because football has given me a platform to do something positive.”

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