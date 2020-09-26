Five Things We Need to See From Vanderbilt Against Texas A&M

The Vanderbilt Commodores face a daunting task in their season opener against Texas A & M on Saturday evening. Getting a victory against the No.10 team in the nation is the goal, but might not be attainable for a team that will start a true freshman at quarterback.

Despite the outcome, there are some things we need to see from the Commodores in this game that will show where this team stands entering the 2020 season. These things will go a long way toward showing us how accurate the "experts' predictions might be when it comes to Vanderbilt.

If this team can come through solid performances in three or four of these categories, the Commodores could find themselves in a ball game late into this one. If not, then it could be over by halftime.

FIVE THINGS WE NEED TO SEE FROM VANDERBILT

5) Run The Football: It doesn't matter which back it is, as long as someone in black & gold can earn yards on the ground. But how many yards would the Commodores need?

Vanderbilt must rush for 150 yards or more either with one back or by committee. That will keep the Aggies defense on the field and make them work while limiting the amount of time the Aggies talented signal-caller Kellen Mond off the field.

If the Commodores can eclipse the 200-yard mark on the ground as a team, this could get interesting.

4) Make Plays In The Air: Cam Johnson has assumed the role as the top target for the Commodores, and it will be up to him and the rest of his position group to make some plays for their quarterback when the opportunity presents itself.

Ideally, the Commodores would need 300 more passing yards, but with the new short passing game of offensive coordinator Todd Fitch, if Johnson and his mates can manage 200 or more yards and make them count by converting third downs and keeping the chains moving, that would be a win for them.

3) Defense Leads The Way: The Commodores are loaded with returning starters and experience. They also have depth this season, and with a new coordinator in Ted Roof, they should have a bit of an advantage at least early with the Aggies have not been able to see what this unit will look like this season.

The Commodores need to force the Aggies into mistakes, and if they can win the turnover battle and get three or more, they could overcome all the negatives they face.

2) Don't Get Your QB Killed: The makeshift offensive line that will include former defensive tackle Drew Birchmeir at offensive guard will have their hands full trying to protect their young quarterback while opening some lanes for their backs to run.

Despite Ken Seals being a true freshman, perhaps on player or group of players will be under more pressure or scrutiny that the offensive line in this one because if they struggle, the rest of the offense will.

1) Don't Play Like A Freshman: Seals gets his first career start, and we've heard all about his accuracy as a passer. That accuracy must be there in this one so that when he has time and lets it go, the ball is where his receivers can make plays.

By all reports, Seals is mature beyond his years and can make all the throws. How he handles the pressure and can manage the offense, and if he can play above his experience level, the Commodores could hang around and make Aggie's sweat.

