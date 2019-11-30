Vandy
Five Things We Want To See: Vanderbilt-Tennessee

Greg Arias

Knoxville, TN.- The 2019 college football season comes to a close later this afternoon for the Vanderbilt Commodores when the face the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.  

The Commodores are riding a three game win streak over the Volunteers and are coming off a blowout win over East Tennessee State last Saturday in Nashville, while Tennessee is currently in the midst of a four game win streak this season.

The Vols are also bowl eligible and would like to add a fifth win the the streak and insure that at worse they would finish the season at .500 with a win over Vanderbilt and a loss in their bowl game.

Here are five things we want to see from the Commodores in their final game of the season.

FIVE THINGS WE WANT TO SEE     

1) Offense Not Be Offensive: In the fmaous words of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach John McKay when asked about his team’s execution: “I’m in favor of it.”

The Commodores offense would fit that discription, having been very offensive in more games than not this season. Now is the time for one final, solid performace to close the season and send the seniors off with a two game win streak this season and a 4-0 career mark versus the Vols.

It might be a big ask of this unit, but we'd love to see them produce at their absolute their best for the first time this season in their last game.    

2) Defense Get Rewarded: The Commodores defense was abysmal  early in the season, betting beaten badly while giving up massive yards through the air and on the ground. They bottomed out in the UNLV loss, but since that time they have rebounded and played better football in the win over Missouri, at South Carolina and through the first half in Gainesville. 

If number onw on our list comes true then the defense, if they are balbe to hold up their end would be rewarded with a win over their biggest rival to conclude a bad season on a great note. 

3) Riley Neal Redemption: Win, lose or draw it would be nice for the senior grad transfer to exit his lone season in a Commodore uniform with a memory of it that would last a lifetime.     

4) Vaughn, Pinkney & Lipscomb Ride Away: When the three best offensive players for the final time it would be great of all three could forever say, I played the best game of my college career in my final game. Just like Neal, it doesn't matter the outcome, but that these three stars who could have walked away following last season, all decided to return. It's time the get their reward. 

5) Good Guys Don't Always Finish Last: Like his coaching and results or not, Derek Mason is a good guy and even though we know he will be returning next season, seeing him win the fourth in row over Tennessee and do it in Knoxville with Commodores tormentor Phil Fulmer would be a cherry on top of the sundae.    

