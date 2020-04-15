Five Vanderbilt Football Players Earn Hampshire Honor Society Recognition

IRVING, Texas (April 15, 2020) - The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced today the members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An impressive 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society's 14th year.



"We are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year's Hampshire Honor Society," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "For more than a decade, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives."



The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF's National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization's leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes at the 775 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide. The initiative has now honored 12,127 student-athletes since its inception.

The Vanderbilt Commodores football team was well represented with five players receiving the honor among the 1,432 players from 364 colleges and universities represented.

Kicker Ryley Guayy, tight end Cody Markel, quarterback Riley Neal, linebacker Caleb Peart, and receiver-returner Justice Shelton-Mosley received the honor in the 14th year of the Hampshire Honor Society's existence.

Guay, from Naperville, Illinois, served as the Commodores’ primary kicker for the last two seasons. In 2019, Guay connected on nearly 82 percent of his field goals, making 9 of 11 attempts. He was also 7 of 9 on field goals from 40-49 yards.



A three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient, Guay is working toward majors in biochemistry and chemical biology.



Markel, from Madison, Wisconsin, was a three-year letter winner at tight end. He was limited during his final season due to knee and shoulder injuries but continued to serve an important role as a student assistant.



Off the field, Markel founded the Turner’s Heroes non-profit organization in memory of classmate and fellow tight end Turner Cockrell. The organization funded two pediatric cancer research grants at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. The program’s 2019 National Football Foundation Campbell Award nominee, Markel also received the 2020 C.R. Bickerstaff-Bill Pace Scholar-Athlete award from the National Football Foundation Middle Tennessee chapter.



The three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient is completing a double major in political science and medicine, health and society.



Neal, from Yorktown, Indiana, started 10 games at quarterback for the Commodores in 2019 after transferring from Ball State. He threw for 1,528 yards and nine touchdowns while completing nearly 58 percent of his passes.



Neal ended his collegiate career with 55 touchdown passes and 8,978 passing yards. He is working on a master’s of education, focusing on learning, diversity and urban studies.



Peart, from Chandler, Arizona, played in every game last season, posting a single-season high with 29 tackles and three tackles for loss. A CoSIDA Academic All-District recipient in 2019, Peart has completed a double major in African American diaspora studies and medicine, health and society.



The three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient is also working toward a postgraduate degree in medicine, health, and society.



Shelton-Mosley, from Sacramento, California, served as punt returner and receiver for the Commodores in 2019 after completing undergraduate studies at Harvard. He posted 14 receptions and averaged 9.1 yards on 16 returns. Shelton-Mosley is working toward a master’s of marketing degree from Owen School of Management.



NOTE: Information contained in this article provided by press releases from both The National Football Foundation and Vanderbilt Athletics.

