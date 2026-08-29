Five Vanderbilt Football Players That Helped Themselves During Fall Camp

NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt football is just over a week from its season opener against Austin Peay, and head coach Clark Lea's staff has alerted every individual on his roster of their roles. Lea waited relatively long to give some clarity to his players, but appears to be open to continuing evaluations at multiple positions.

Vanderbilt's first depth chart doesn't release until Tuesday, but fall camp gave a solid glimpse as to what it may look like relative to what it was in the spring.

Here's five Vanderbilt players that helped themselves:

Evan Hampton

Vanderbilt running back Evan Hampton (23) finishes up a run during practice at Vanderbilt University’s McGugin Center practice fields Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hampton was the fall camp MVP, at least among players that don’t have a starting role immediately in front of them.

There were real questions in regard to where Hampton stood relative to the rest of Vanderbilt’s running back room entering August, but no longer. He’s been exceptional and should be its fourth highest-usage back–although Izayah Lee could be used in short yardage.

Hampton is one of Vanderbilt’s fastest offensive players, can accelerate in a hurry, is shifty in the open field and is a better pass catcher than he’s been given credit for. He’ll give Vanderbilt a real home-run threat off the bench–although MK Young can do that himself.

It’s not a stretch to say Hampton passed Gabe Fields somewhat decisively in camp and is Vanderbilt’s highest-ceiling back.

Kahden Smith

Vanderbilt wide receiver Kahden Smith (81) runs after a catch against Vanderbilt linebacker Luke D'Alise (43) during Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith was relatively off the radar heading into camp, but has put himself in the conversation to be more than just a body in the wide receiver room.

“There's a lot to like about Kahden,” Lea said coming out of the spring.”I think we can look at him and say this is someone who could find a role for himself in the fall, and now we need to use the next three months to best position him to do that, because it is challenging. But we like his personality. We like his skills and his traits.”

He’s certainly done what Lea thought he could. It feels like Smith makes a few plays every day and can do it against some of the best corners on the roster. Vanderbilt appears to have a top of the receiver depth chart that’s relatively solid, but don’t rule out Smith from getting on the field in some form or fashion.

Walter Taylor

Oct 28, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Walter Taylor (2) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Taylor couldn’t have imagined he’d be here, as a tight end four years after coming to Vanderbilt as a quarterback—and a few years after he left for Colorado and Ball State. But, here he is.

And, it appears Taylor is embracing his role as one of Vanderbilt’s most physically gifted players on the roster.

Taylor has had moments in which he looks like a future NFL player, Vanderbilt tight ends coach Brendan Flaherty said, but also ones in which he looks like he may not play often. More often, though, Taylor has made plays. That’s all anyone can ask of him at this stage.

He could’ve finished camp on higher notes, but he’s at least in the mix to get some snaps. That wasn’t a given heading into camp.

Davin Chandler

Davin Chandler took a step forward in camp. | Vanderbilt football

Chandler still has room to go before being a lock to get on the field, but he's always around the ball. That has to count for something.

Vanderbilt will clearly play CJ Heard and Ricardo Jones over Chandler, but he showed that he should be considered–at the very least–to be in the rotation. Dontae Carter finished camp in good fashion, which likely allowed him to hold Chandler off, but Chandler looks like a part of the program’s future at safety.

“He had to redshirt last year and that was tough for any freshman to go through that. But he did a good job of learning from that experience. And he can play a lot of positions and position effects ability,” Vanderbilt safeties coach Melvin Rice said. “He just makes a play every practice.”

He certainly made the Vanderbilt staff think about whether it should invest significant money in a few safeties in the portal next cycle.

Cayden Daniels

Vanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz (19) is knocked out of bounds by Vanderbilt cornerback Cayden Daniels (26) during the Vanderbilt Football Black and Gold Spring Game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, April 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels entered camp with some real buzz, and he delivered in a way that defensive players rarely do.

In a room with some uncertainties, Daniels helped himself more and more every day with consistent play and a few stats recorded throughout camp.

“First off, the technique is showing up play after play,” Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach Jamaal Richardson said. “Sometimes we get into these long drives, it’s easy especially in the heat to start losing your technique. But I think he’s consistent there. He’s consistent in his assignments. Then last thing, he’s been making plays. He’s a playmaker, which got me really, really excited.”

Daniels looks like more than a practice playmaker, though. He looks like Vanderbilt’s third corner entering the season.

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