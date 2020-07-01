CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Forde's Realignment 12-Team Playoff Field Looks Familiar

Greg Arias

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde published his realignment article where he took every D-I football-playing school and placed them into ten conferences with 12 teams in each league.

Now he ha released his 12 team playoff brackets for the 2020 season under the Forde Bowl Subdivision Realignment Plan, and while gone are the SEC, Big-10, Big-12, ACC, and Pac-12, the teams who made this field aren't much different than the usual cast of characters seen hanging around the playoffs recently.

As one might expect, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia are the top four seeds, each receiving first-round byes, while Notre Dame and Oklahoma are also in the field. 

Florida enjoys a resurgence into the fray along with USC, and Penn State, while relative newcomers Texas A&M, Boise State, and Minnesota make their first appearance in some time.  

Here's how the playoff would work according to Forde. 

"The best and biggest playoff ever would start with Selection Sunday, Nov. 29. A 12-team bracket would be revealed—10 automatic bids to conference champions, two at-large teams chosen by a selection committee, the whole thing seeded by said committee.

That would lead to four mammoth, on-campus playoff games on December 4–5. Then four more on different campuses the next weekend. Teams from every geographic region would be involved. Fans from coast to coast would be engaged.

From there, the playoff reverts to customary form: semifinals on New Year’s Day at bowl locations, and a national championship game in early January."

Of course, this whole realignment and bracket is fictional, designed to create fan interaction and talk during a time when we have no college sports, and while still wondering if we will at any point this year.   

Some fans might find this whole thing absurd, and perhaps it is to some degree, but forget logic and jump in, enjoy the thoughts and have some fun. 

For fans of Vanderbilt, perhaps next season, we get the Commodores into this discussion, but for the time being, this will have to suffice. 

Who do you think would come out on top in this 12-team playoff-which would be some fun football to me anyway- if this field were to be paired up and play for a championship?  

Forde 12 team Playoff
Forde's 12-Team Bowl Subdivision Bracket 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Across The SEC: Biggest Coaching Changes

Our weekly series from across the league continues this week with changes in coaching staffs.

Greg Arias

New Vanderbilt Coordinators not Getting Respect in Rankings

Yes, here we go again with rankings of things in college football, but when looking at the rankings of the offensive and defensive coordinators in the SEC, the Commodores are still low.

Greg Arias

What if College Football Conferences Realigned Again?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde took on a project this week of realigning the entire landscape of D-I football by creating 10 balanced conferences.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Choi, Yu Named All-American Scholars

Jayna Choi and Louise Yu honored for their work in the classroom

Vanderbilt University

Kansas State Football Players Boycotting: Vanderbilt Faces Wildcats this Season

Reports from Manhattan, Kansas say all is not well inside the walls of Kansas State's football facilities as players reportedly are boycotting.

Greg Arias

Former Vandy Boys Among MLB Top Prospects

Vanderbilt matches national best with three on Baseball America list.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Football Gains Commitment from Offensive Tackle Gage Pitchford

Gage Pitchford announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Greg Arias

Gordon Finishes T3, Earns Special Temporary Membership

Former Commodore star shoots final-round 64 at Travelers Championship.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Greats Back in School

Former Commodore standouts working toward finishing their degrees

Greg Arias

Fears Imagined with Morehouse Cancelling Fall Sports, UConn Fallout

The coronavirus isn't done with us yet as a second wave appears to be gaining strength, causing Morehouse College to cancel fall sports and fallout at UConn.

Greg Arias