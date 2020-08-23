SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Former Commodore Released by Tennessee Titans

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt Commodore linebacker Josh Smith has been released by the Tennessee Titans. 

The move happened Saturday afternoon and was first reported by Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. 

Smith, who had previously been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list 14-days ago was activated from that list just before his release by the organization. 

Once again, a free agent, Smith, can sign with any team. He had previously signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans after joining the league as an undrafted free-agent in 2019. 

A native of Murfreesboro, Smith helped lead Oakland Hig School to the 6-A state championship as a senior in 2014. As a Commodore, Smith concluded his career by appearing in 30 games where he was credited with 92 tackles, six sacks, and four passed defended. 

Smith's final season on West End was his most productive, producing 61 of those tackles, with 14 coming for a loss. He started 14 games that season and was part of a Commodores team that finished the regular season 6-6 before losing 45-38 to Baylor in the Texas Bowl.      

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odeyingbo Names To Senior Bowl Watch List

Vanderbilt senior defender the only Commodore on the watch list for the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Greg Arias

Commodores On Hold Following New Positive Tests

A "small number" of Vanderbilt football players have tested positive for COVID-19, pausing football activities.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Not Alone; Sexual Assault Allegations Arise at LSU

The Vanderbilt football program is not alone as allegations of sexual assault from 2016 have arose at LSU.

Greg Arias

Myocarditis: Reason to Cancel Football, or Not?

Here we go again with medical professionals disagreeing on something attached to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Lee, Mason, Corbin Named to SEC Council

Vandy leaders part of SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice

Vanderbilt University

Mason Talks Skill Players Who Could Contribute in 2020

Regardless of which quarterback wins the competition and becomes the starter for Vanderbilt football in 2020, they will need some help from their friends.

Greg Arias

How Important is Football to Our Country Part II

On Wednesday we looked into the personal side of the importance of football as a sports journalist. Today a fans viewpoint.

Greg Arias

Mason Talks QB, More in Wednesday Conference Call

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason went farther in discussing his quarterback situation on Wednesday.

Greg Arias

Depth The Key to Success in 2020 Pandemic Football

As we embark on the most unpredictable season in sports history, there's one element the team that wins the SEC championship will need to have to get it done.

Greg Arias

How Important is Football to Our Country?

A recent article in Sports Illustrated raised this question for me personally.

Greg Arias