Former Commodore Released by Tennessee Titans

Former Vanderbilt Commodore linebacker Josh Smith has been released by the Tennessee Titans.

The move happened Saturday afternoon and was first reported by Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

Smith, who had previously been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list 14-days ago was activated from that list just before his release by the organization.

Once again, a free agent, Smith, can sign with any team. He had previously signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans after joining the league as an undrafted free-agent in 2019.

A native of Murfreesboro, Smith helped lead Oakland Hig School to the 6-A state championship as a senior in 2014. As a Commodore, Smith concluded his career by appearing in 30 games where he was credited with 92 tackles, six sacks, and four passed defended.

Smith's final season on West End was his most productive, producing 61 of those tackles, with 14 coming for a loss. He started 14 games that season and was part of a Commodores team that finished the regular season 6-6 before losing 45-38 to Baylor in the Texas Bowl.