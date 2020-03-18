Nashville, Tn.- The Vanderbilt Commodores have three former players, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Jared Pinkney, and Kalijah Lipscomb entered into the coming NFL Draft which will take place in Las Vegas April 23-25, 2020.

While there is no way to accurately predict which team and what value those teams put on any individual player outside the top four or five in the class, we wanted to make an attempt to see where these former Commodores might land in April.

To assist in making this project a bit easier, the website "The Draft Network" has an interactive Draft Machine that has the entire draft rotation of teams and positions set inside it and the list of all players entered for possible selection in the draft.

To make selections one simply has to select a team and choose seven rounds of the draft. The "Draft Machine" will select all players other than the team you choose to pick for and it will take you through all seven rounds of the draft and give you the final results when finished.

Again, this is far from an exact process, but something fun to do when there isn't much fun going on in the world of sports in real-time.

So where did the three former Commodores land in out mock exercise?

It might surprise some that two of the three were selected by the same team while the third went undrafted. However, it should be remembered that if we did the exact same draft again tomorrow we would likely get a different result and all three players could be selected.

ROUND 4, Pick 25-131 Overall

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB-Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals moved running back David Johnson in real life on Monday, trading he and his contract to Houston for receiver De'Andre Hopkins. The Cards have Kenyan Drake, who they applied the franchise tag to on Monday so adding Vaughn would make sense here for Arizona to give you another solid option in the run game for head coach Cliff Kinsbury behind quarterback Kyler Murray.

ROUND 7, Pick 8-222 Overall

Jared Pinkney, TE Arizona Cardinals: The Cards add another piece to their offense for Murray will the addition of former Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney. While he was slower than expected in his forty times at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, he still has value and can be a part of the puzzle for the Cardinals going forward.

UNDRAFTED

Kalijah Lipscomb went undrafted in our Draft Machine mock draft. In this scenario, he would be an undrafted free-agent and able to sign with any team in the league.