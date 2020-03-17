CommodoreCountry
Former Commodores signs NFL Free-Agent deal with Panthers

Greg Arias

It's that time of year, NFL Free Agency where players who have earned the right to be free-agents after their former contracts have expired and many are making huge money in the process. 

Add former Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end, Stephen Weatherly, to the list of new free-agent signees, having inked a new deal on Monday with the Carolina Panthers. 

A seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, Weatherly spend the first four seasons of his career with the Vikings, collecting 67 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection as a part-time player.  

A former four-star recruit from Snellville, Ga., Weatherly played three seasons for the Commodores before opting to leave after his junior season for the NFL Draft.

Weatherly's rookie deal paid him a reported $750,000 last season. 

Weatherly was released by the Vikings as part of final roster cuts in 2016, but rejoined the team the next day, signed to the Vikings' practice squad. After spending the first 11 weeks of his rookie season on the practice squad, Weatherly was signed to the active roster on November 21, 2016, where he has remained since that time.

His new deal with the Panthers is reported to be form 2-years, $12.5 million dollars, or an average of $6.25 million per season. There is no report of potential guaranteed money in his deal, which if that is the case, would mean that Weatherly would have to make, and stick on the Panthers roster for the entire two years to earn that total amount.   

Weatherly is one of eleven current Commodores occupying spots on NFL rosters with three new Commodores entering this April's draft and hopeful to hear their names called, or earn a spot with one of the 32 league teams before the start of the 2020 NFL season in late August.   

