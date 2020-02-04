Former Michigan Offensive Lineman Transfers to Vanderbilt

It's been that kind of year for Vanderbilt football, as they lose one starting offensive lineman to transfer, and now get another with the Monday announcement that Stephen Spanellis is transferring from Michigan and will join the Commodores roster.

"Couldn't be more excited to be starting my next chapter in Nashville this summer," Spanellis wrote on Instagram.

Spanellis arrival will hopefully offset the loss of last seasons starting tackle Devin Cochran, who has since transferred to Georgia Tech.

Spanellis (6'5" 295) a former 3-star recruit from Baltimore, Md. was the nation’s No. 735 prospect in the Class of 2016 by 247 Sports. He played in 37 games at Michigan, mostly on special teams. He played five games at center in 2018 and one game each at left and right guard in 2019.

Spanellis will likely step into the starting lineup immediately alongside returning starters Tyler Steen, and the guard tandem of Grant Miller and Jonathan Stewart.

Jan 1, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis (72) works out prior to the game in the 2018 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

An outstanding student, Spanellis will be immediately available. During his time at Michigan he earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times, Michigan’s Top GPA award twice and the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame High School Scholar-Athlete Award following his redshirt freshman season in 2016.

The offensive line was one of the biggest need areas for head coach Derek Mason and his staff entering this offseason. The addition of Spanellis adds a veteran presence along that front and will allow younger players, or perhaps a true freshman a season of growth in the program without the pressure of having to step into a starter's role.

National Signing Day is this Wednesday and the Commodores will likely be looking to add more depth along the offensive front as they have secured the signatures of .