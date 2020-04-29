CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Former Vanderbilt Star Ke'Shawn Vaughn Earns High Praise In Tampa

Greg Arias

Ke' Shawn Vaughn is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will spend his first season in the league as a teammate of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

That's not a bad deal for any player in their career, but especially for a rookie third-round running back who joins a team expected to compete for the Super Bowl. 

As a rookie, playing with Brady and the rest of the talented offensive cast assembled by general manager Jason Licht, Vaughn won't be expected to be the focal point of the offense. He should see his opportunities for success improve because he will likely be the fourth or even fifth option and second in the backfield to Ronald Jones II.

Licht shared his thoughts of Vaughn with AllBucs Luke Easterling, publisher of the Sports Illustrated site covering Tampa Bay.

"The idea is to get him here and see what he does best," Bucs general manager Jason Licht said via video conference call Friday night. "We know that he's got good speed. We know that he can catch the ball. We know that he's good in space – he's been very productive there. He's also a very intense person just like Antoine [Winfield] in terms of his demeanor and in terms of his football character and passion – one of the things that we loved about him. He is very smart. I think he's capable of playing on all three downs so you can't have too many good backs. You can't just rely on one good back. If you have a guy who can do multiple things, it makes him even more valuable to your team. We'll see how it goes. We have to get him here, and we'll get him in the mix, and we'll see how it all shakes out. We're excited to have him, as well."

As for Vaughn, he spoke with Bucs media following his selection. 

"I'm happy as hell to be a part of this offense, this team, this organization," Vaughn said "And then, like I said earlier, I believe that I'm an explosive back too, so that's something that will help this offense develop a run game. Then [Tom Brady] can throw the ball based off that. The run and the passing game can work hand-in-hand."

Easterling's concluded with his thoughts on the fit for Vaughn in Tampa, saying, "Jones is still the clear-cut starter in Tampa Bay, but don't be surprised if Vaughn quickly becomes a big part of the Bucs offense, thanks in large part to what he can do on third downs and in the passing game." 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Men's Basketball Assistant David Grace Among Most Impactful

You don't always hear about the contributions of assistant coaches to the success of their teams but it's nice when they receive recognition.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball, Kumar Rocker Recognized

The 2019 College World Series champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team will be honored at Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Greg Arias

Missing Vanderbilt Baseball, Hot Dogs, Peanuts, And Crack Jacks

Baseball is the only sport my mom likes, and she had to remind me that Tuesday would have been one of the Vanderbilt baseball games I had gotten her tickets to see,

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Quarterback Recruit To Announce Decisions Wednesday Afternoon

Three-star Houston, Texas quarterback Kyron Drones is apparently ready to end the suspense.

Greg Arias

Stay-or-Go NBA Draft Decisions That Will Shape the SEC Basketball Season

Not every player who has declared for the 2020 NBA draft will keep his name in the pool.

Greg Arias

Poll: Athletic Directors Believe We Will Have A College Football Season

There's some hope on the horizon that we will indeed have a college football season in some form this fall.

Greg Arias

NCAA Makes Change To Targeting Rule For Football

In case you missed this, and some of us probably did, the NCAA has made a change to the targeting rule in college football.

Greg Arias

It's No Surprise, The SEC Dominated NFL Draft, Again

The SEC is the premier conference in the land when it comes to producing top talent for the NFL, and if that wasn't clear enough before, look no further than the final numbers from last weekend's NFL Draft.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Riley Neal Signs UDFA Deal With Broncos

Former Commodore quarterback Riley Neal has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Kalijia Lipscomb Signs UDFA Deal With Chiefs

Former Commodore Kalijia Lipscomb suffered through a long weekend of the NFL Draft, where he did not hear his name called.

Greg Arias