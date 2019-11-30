Vandy
Gameday Live Thread: Vanderbilt- Tennessee

Greg Arias

Knoxville, Tn.- It's the final game of the season for the Vanderbilt Commodores as they visit Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers in a game that means little to anyone outside the state of Tennessee, or who are specifically fans of these two teams.  But for those who care, this one means a lot. 

Tennesse-Vanderbilt doesn't have the catchy name like "The Iron Bowl, Red River Showdown, Bedlum or The Game", but when the Vols and Dores hit the turf at Shields-Watkins Field later this afternoon, there's a lot riding on the outcome. 

Vol fans to a person with whom I've spoken since arriving here Friday loath the Commodores and have been in a state of physical illness for the last 1,459 days since their team last won a game in this series. 

Commdore fans share the same feelings as the UT fan in that they loathe the Vols just as much because of the years of domination Tennessee enjoyed in this series until the last decade where the Commodores have made it a rivalry again.  

The Vols want to end three years of talk from Vanderbilt, improve on their current four game winning streak and carry momentum into bowl season. 

It should be a fun day if the weather, there are predictions for rain here in Knoxville this afternoon, cooperates. Though Commodores fans might hope for bad weather as it just might help close the perceived gap between these two teams.

Le the fun begin and stay right here all afternoon for up to the minute updates on all the happenings here at Neylad Stadium. 

PREGAME

Vanderbilt Captains: Drew Birchmeir, Andre Mintz, Justice Shalton-Mosley and Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Tennessee Captains: 

Coin Toss: Vansderbilt wins toss, defers to second half. 

FIRST QUARTER

