Gameday Open Thread Live: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee State

It's gameday in Nashville as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the East Tennessee Stae Buccaneers prepare for the first ever meeting between these two programs.

ETSU enters today's matchup with a 3-8 record, their best win of the season coming over Austin Peay whon will play for the OVC championship later this afternoon in Clarksville.

For the Commodores they enter today with a2-8 mark, their best win of the season coming over and then top-25 Missouri squad.

Both teams rely heavily on their running gqames led by QUay Holmes and Ke'Shawn Vaughn respectively, and both teams have struggled at time throwing the football.

Vanderbilt was gashed for 402 yards rushing last week against Kentucky, but the WIldcats have better talent than ETSU, still the Bucs are a good running team and will make plays on the ground.

The team that can throw the football best will have a good chance of winning, and it would seem at least talent wise, the Commodores should have an advantage there with the weapons they have, even thought those weapons have not produced as expected this season.

We are just minutes away from kickoff here at Vanderbilt Stadium as the Commodores look for their third win of the season here on Senior Day.

PREGAME

CAPTAINS

Vanderbilt: Justice SHelton-Moselym Andre Mintz, Drew Birchmeier and Javon Rice

Vanderbilt wins toss, defers. ETSU to receive.

FIRST QUARTER

Vanderbilt: Riley Neal 31 yard touchdown pass to Jared Pinkney, Ryley Guay PAT good. DRIVE: 7 plays, 63 yard, 3:26.

Vanderbilt 7 ETSU 0

ETSU 29 yard field goal attempt by Tyler Keltner blocked by Cameron Tidd, recovered by Vanderbilt's Kenny Hebert.

Vanderbilt 7 ETSU 0

SECOND QUARTER

Vanderbilt: Ke"SHawn Vaughn 2-yard touchdown run. Guay PAT good. DRIVE 9 plays, 86 yards, 6:00

Vanderbilt 14 ETSU 0

HALFTIME: Vanderbilt 14 ETSU 0

Vanderbilt receives the second half kickoff

THIRD QUARTER

Vanderbilt: Ke"Shawn Vaughn 75 yard touchdown run. Guay PAT good. DRIVE: 1 play, 75 yards, :13.

Vanderbilt 21 ETSU 0

Vanderbilt: Ryley Guay 40 yard field goal good. DRIVE: 12 plays, 47 yards, 6:21.

Vanderbilt 24 ETSU 0

Vanderbilt: Neal 7-yard touchdown pass to Pinkney. Guay PAT good. DRIVE: 4 plays, 64 yards, 1:38.

Vanderbilt 31 ETSU 0