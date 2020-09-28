Grading Week One for Vanderbilt Football

Looking back on Saturday night's season-opening loss by the Vanderbilt Commodores to the No. 10 Texas A & M Aggies, there isn't a laundry list of things to complain about on a team-wide level.

Of course, when coaches look at the film, there will be technical issues, missed assignments, and tackles that will be seen and addressed between now and next Saturday's visit from LSU, but those things are going to be there every week, win or lose.

Here are the position grades for week one for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

QUARTERBACK: There wasn't much more one could have asked of first-time starter Ken Seals in his very first collegiate game, other than to finish with a win. The true freshman played with poise and confidence. He handled the situation as close to perfect as any player in their first start at this level could have. He did throw two interceptions, both in A & M territory that hurt, but he also threw the first touchdown pass of his career.

GRADE: B+

RUNNING BACKS: Though neither back produced a stellar game, the tandem of Jamari Wakefield and Ja'veon Marlowe combined for 102 yards on 31 attempts, with Marlowe leading the way with 16 carries for 65 yards. Wakefield added 15 rushes for 37 yards.

It was a hundred yard game on the ground, and it was enough to help take some pressure off the young quarterback. The pair also did an adequate job when asked to block on passing downs.

GRADE: B

RECEIVERS: One of the two lowest grades comes here where the receiving corps had a decent, but not spectacular game. Credi some of the issues to the Aggies defenders who played a solid game. However, when your No.1 manages just two receptions for 21 yards, it is a concern.

Amir Abdur-Rahman led all Commodore receivers with five grabs for 72 yards and the only touchdown of the game. Tight end Ben Bresnahan was second with three catches for 28 yards. Both those totals surpassed Johnson's final stat line.

Call it grading strict, but there has to be some accountability.

GRADE: C

OFFENSIVE LINE: Considering the concerns surrounding this unit entering the game, their overall performance as above expectations. They still have work to do, and improvements must be made, but it's hard to be too critical of them overall in this one.

GRADE: A-

Defensive Line: This group was as good as advertised in this one. We saw the new depth that head coach Derek Mason had spoken about, and each one in this group had some moments of production.

GRADE: A+

Linebackers: Playing without Dimitri Moore, the linebackers were more than solid.

GRADE: A

SECONDARY: The other low score comes here where the Commodores defensive backs struggled in tackling and made some mistakes in coverages at critical moments. Simultaneously, this unit was also partially responsible for holding the Aggies to only 189 passing yards, so the problems here look to be fixable and need to come this week.

GRADE: C+

SPECIAL TEAMS: New kicker Pierson Cooke finished one of two on field goals as he drilled his first attempt from 33 yards that got the Commodores on the board first. Harrison Smith was his usual solid self, punting six times for a 41.0-yard average.

Freshman kick returner Donovan Kaufman returned two kicks for 18 yards each.

GRADE: B+

COACHING: This one is the easiest category because absolutely no one gave the Commodores a punchers chance of coming close, so the fact that not only did they play well, they came close to pulling off the upset.

The gameplans looked solid and it was clear that the team had been coached well leading up to the contest.

GRADE: A+