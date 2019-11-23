Halftime Report: Vanderbilt 14 ETSU 0

The Vanderbilt Commodores offense got the start they needed, taking their first possession fon the game down the field and finding the endzone.

Quarterback Riley Neal connected with Jared Pinkney-yes, you read that correctly- on a 31 yard touchdown pass to cap a seven play, 63 yard drive that took 3:26 of the first quarter and gave the Commodores an early advantage.

On the ensuing ETSU possession, the Buccaneers drove the football to the Vanderbilt 12 yard line where on 4th and one their field goal attempt by Tyler Keltner from 29 yards was blocked by Vanderbilt's Cameron Tidd and recovered by Kenny Hebert.

The Commodores put togehter another scoring drive, this time using nine plays to go86 yards in 6:00 as Ke"Shawn Vaughn finished the drive with a two-yards touchdown run to give the Commodores a 14-0 halftime advantage.

Vanderbilt's offense produced 142 total yards in the half, with 0nly 62 coming on the ground.

Neal completed 7 of 11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in the half, with three of those going to Jared Pinkney, who led the Commodores with those three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown in the half.

Kalijah Lipscomb also collected three receptions for 15 yards while Vaughn added a receptions for eight yards to go along with his 43 rushing yards.

East Tennessee managed just 96 yards in total offense, with 70 yards passing and only 26 yards rushing through two quarters.