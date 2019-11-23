Vandy
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Halftime Report: Vanderbilt 14 ETSU 0

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores offense got the start they needed, taking their first possession fon the game down the field and finding the endzone. 

Quarterback Riley Neal connected with Jared Pinkney-yes, you read that correctly- on a 31 yard touchdown pass to cap a seven play, 63 yard drive that took 3:26 of the first quarter and gave the Commodores an early advantage.

On the ensuing ETSU possession, the Buccaneers drove the football to the Vanderbilt 12 yard line where on 4th and one their field goal attempt by Tyler Keltner from 29 yards was blocked by Vanderbilt's Cameron Tidd and recovered by Kenny Hebert.   

The Commodores put togehter another scoring drive, this time using nine plays to go86 yards in 6:00 as Ke"Shawn Vaughn finished the drive with a two-yards touchdown run to give the Commodores a 14-0 halftime advantage.

Vanderbilt's offense produced 142 total yards in the half, with 0nly 62 coming on the ground. 

Neal completed 7 of 11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in the half, with three of those going to Jared Pinkney, who led the Commodores with those three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown in the half. 

Kalijah Lipscomb also collected three receptions for 15 yards while Vaughn added a receptions for eight yards to go along with his 43 rushing yards.     

East Tennessee managed just 96 yards in total offense, with 70 yards passing and only 26 yards rushing through two quarters.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Take Out Frustration On ETSU In 38-0 Win

Greg Arias
0

Gameday Open Thread Live: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee State

Greg Arias
0

The Vanderbilt Commodores close the home portion of the schedule today as the face the Buccaneers of East Tennessee State University.

Video: Stackhouse On Hot Shooting In Last Two Games

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was asked about his team's hot shoting over the last three quarters of play in back-to-back blowout wins.

Three Predictions: Vanderbilt-ETSU

Greg Arias
0

Three things we're predicting in today's home finale against East Tennessee State.

Five Things We Want To See: Vanderbilt-ETSU

Greg Arias
0

Five things we want to see in the final home game of the season.

Video: Commodores Take Friday Double Header

Greg Arias
0

It was a good day for Vanderbilt basketball on Friday at Memorial Gym.

Commodores Blow Out South Carolina State 97-60

Greg Arias
0

For the second consecutive game, the Vanderbilt Commodores surpass to 90 point mark.

Commodore Women Blowout Furman 74-46

Greg Arias
0

The Commodores women's basketball team improved to 3-1 on Friday with a blowout win at Memorial Gym.

Three Keys: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee

Greg Arias
0

In a game Vanderbiot should win, here are three keys to get the win.

Coach For A Day: East Tennessee State

Greg Arias
0

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be favored for one of the few times this Saturday when they play host to East Tennessee State University this Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium.