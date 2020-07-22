CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Happy Belated Birthday Uncle Verne: Lundquist Turned 80 this week

Greg Arias

He was the voice of SEC football across the nation for 17 seasons as the No. 1 play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports, and this week the incomparable Verne Lundquist celebrated his 80th birthday. 

During his career, Lundquist called both college football and basketball along with NFL, PGA, and the occasional Olympic. He also found time to work in Hollywood, appearing in the Adam Sandler comedy "Happy Gilmore," which is a staple for most sports fans. 

Two of Lundquist's games stand out personally. The Kentucky-Duke matchup in the NCAA Tournament Elite -Eight in 1992 where Christian Laettner crushed the hearts of the Bluegrass, and his Kick-Six call of Auburn's Chris Davis' return of a missed field goal in 2013 that had the same result on Alabama fans. 

At his prime, Lundquist would rank just behind the legendary Keith Jackson as the best to every call games on a national level. There have been many great voices who have called games in the SEC, such as the late greats Caywood Ledford of Kentucky, John Forney at Alabama, John Ward of Tennessee, Larry Muson at Georgia, and Jack Cristil of Mississippi State. 

Growing up in the era of those legends was a treat for me as a child and many others who dreamed of doing what they did. There will always be someone to fill their chair, many of them very talented, but they will never actually fill the shoes of these legends, at least for some of us. 

It was an honor to listen to Lundquist for so many years doing it as only he could, and now in his retirement, he is still remembered fondly as one of the greats in the industry's history. 

Happy Belated Birthday, Verne, and here's to many, many more to come. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Football Recruit, SI All-American Candidate Javon Nelson

SI All-American candidate Javon Nelson of Murfreesboro Riverdale High School looking at Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Governor of New Mexico Asks Universities to Suspend Contact Sports

A new development further threatens college football at the same time another school makes a strong statement on playing.

Greg Arias

Contact Tracing Guidelines Setting up College Football to Fail

Stringent guidelines that are about to be put in place will kill college football almost before it begins.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Pitchers Top MLB Prospect List for 2021

The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has two of the top MLB pitching prospects in the nation.

Greg Arias

SWAC Postponing Season Impacts Auburn's Season Opener

The Southwestern Athletic Conference became the third conference to decide not to play football this fall.

Greg Arias

Dear NFL, NFLPA: an Open Letter To Both Sides

Can we propose a name change for the NFL and NFLPA? Something like the National Inconsiderate Football League

Greg Arias

Alabama Players Sweep SI SEC Publishers Preseason Awards, but LSU Pair Head Top 10 List

Tide Trio Tops in SEC for 2020, Mullen tapped Coach of the Year.

Greg Arias

Thomas Officially Joins Vanderbilt Basketball

Canadian guard Trevon Thomas signs with Commodores

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Player Receives Preseason Honors

Dimitri Moore named to 2020 Butkus Award Watch List.

Vanderbilt University

Vandy Boys of Summer

Vanderbilt baseball will once again be well-represented in MLB

Vanderbilt University