History Lesson: Vanderbilt -South Carolina Series

When Vanderbilt fans talk about the football team's futility over the last several years, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee would be the first opponents to come to mind.

Each of those opponents holds a substantial all-time advantage over the Commodores, but none of them currently have the longest consecutive win streak against Vanderbilt.

Florida has won six consecutive contests versus Vanderbilt dating back to 2013 when the Commodores defeated the Gators 34-17 at Florida Field.

Georgia has won the last three matchups dating back to 2016, where the Commodores went into Athens and walked away with a 17-16 victory.

Tennessee won last year in Knoxville but a 28-10 final. The victory snapped a three-game Commodores win streak over their in-state rivals.

Some might be surprised to find that South Carolina currently holds the longest consecutive victory streak over the Commodores against teams they play every season.

Alabama has won 21 consecutive meetings against Vanderbilt dating back to the Commodores last win in 1984, but these two teams do not play each season because of the East-West split in their conference schedule.

Vanderbilt gets another chance to snap their streak against Carolina, who leads the all-time series against their East division foe 25-4 all-time.

Despite the success former head coach James Franklin had while at Vanderbilt that included a win over Florida, he never defeated South Carolina. His successor Derek Mason has wins over Georgia and Tennessee, but not Carolina, in his first six tries in the series.

One must go back to the Bobby Johnson era to find the last Commodores coach to celebrate a win against the Gamecocks, a 24-17 victory that occurred at Vanderbilt Stadium.

On Saturday, both the Commodores and Gamecocks will be looking for their first win of the season after starting their campaigns 0-2. One will have history on their side while the other will be looking to overcome their opponent and that same history.

