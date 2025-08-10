How Blaze Berlowitz Differs From Diego Pavia
Vanderbilt's starting quarterback Diego Pavia has drawn plenty of attention to himself over the past couple of college football seasons.
From upsetting Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium as the starter for New Mexico State during the 2023-2024 season to transferring to Vanderbilt the next season and leading the Commodores to its best season since 2013 while beating then-No. 1 Alabama and winning at Auburn again en route to a winning season, Pavia has gotten fans talking and paying attention not only to him, but the Vanderbilt football program.
Someone the college football world does not know much about is the man that has been sitting behind Pavia since 2023: Blaze Berlowitz.
Berlowitz was the backup quarterback to Pavia his freshman season at New Mexico State and transferred with him to Nashville after Pavia led the Aggies to a 10-3 record in a 13-game regular season before losing in the Conference USA Championship to Liberty. Berlowitz did see some game action in that game as he completed 10 of his 19 passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Since then, he has not made an appearance in a game.
Berkowitz is slotted to likely take over for Pavia once Pavia’s collegiate career is over. But if Vanderbilt were to ever need another quarterback to step in this season, it would more than likely be Berlowitz.
So what type of player is Berlowitz and how is his play style different from Pavia’s?
“He definitely runs around a little bit better. Obviously, I’m a little bit bigger framed, so I kind of like to sit in the pocket a little longer I feel like,” Berlowitz said.
The contrasting styles do provide intrigue into what Vanderbilt’s offense looks like when Berlowitz does take over the position. Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck does have experience with being around a more pocket-passing quarterback.
In 2021, Beck was an analyst for TCU, where he had the opportunity to help coach quarterback Max Duggan. Duggan was known for having a smart presence in the pocket and knowing when to throw and when to escape and take off. Beck could look to do the same if Berlowitz ends up becoming the starter at some point.
While the 6-foot-3 Berlowitz has a little bit of a different play style than Pavia, they have a similar attitude in their approach to the game of football.
“He’s [Pavia] a super gritty player and I like to think of myself the same way. At the end of the day I feel like we are both ball players and we are going to do all we can to win,” Berlowitz said.